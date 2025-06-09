Colts Make Final Decision on Former Giants QB Daniel Jones

It may seem like an eternity ago that Daniel Jones was with the New York Giants, but he only parted ways with the team back in November, so his memory is still fresh in the minds of Giants enthusiasts. Following his time with the Giants, Jones was signed to the Minnesota Vikings’ squad but didn’t see any playing time. Now, he’s with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts drew a lot of attention when they signed Jones during the offseason, and the move was likely meant to bring some competition between Jones and quarterback Anthony Richardson. But, things change quickly in the NFL, and now, Richardson is nursing an injured shoulder, which is a difficult spot for a signal-caller.

Specifically, Richardson suffered a sprained AC joint during the Colts’ OTA, organized team activities, practices on Thursday, June 5. He actually had that same injury his rookie season and was unable to complete the season.

So, who will be the Colts’ starting quarterback?

Ex-New York Giants Quarterback Daniel Jones to the Rescue

It appears Jones will have another shot at being a starting quarterback in the NFL and prove that he has more left to offer.

“There’s seemingly a new sheriff in town,” Angela Moryan of WISH-TV stated after the injury news broke. “The Horseshoe prepares to kick off veteran minicamp on Tuesday with Daniel Jones taking the majority — if not all — the starting quarterback reps as Anthony Richardson is sidelined with a right shoulder injury.”

The two quarterbacks were expected to duke it out in competition for the starting position, but Richardson was also favored to take the role.

The Pressure is on for Former New York Giants Quarterback

In a May 16 feature for PFF, NFL analyst and expert Ryan Smith named Jones as a quarterback who’s under pressure to perform in 2025. There’s no big surprise there. Jones has played musical chairs lately in the NFL, so this is his last chance to make a splash on the big stage.

Jones inked a one-year, $14 million contract with the Colts in March. Jones has notched 70.0-plus PFF overall grades in four of his six seasons in the NFL, so his stats are good, but he’s just never really head up a winning enterprise.

“Whether Jones wins the opening day job remains to be seen, but it seems probable that he will get on the field at some point this season for the Colts. If or when he does, he has the chance to set himself up for a bigger (and longer) contract in 2026 as a potential starting quarterback again. Failing to capitalize on his opportunity this year could delegate him to backup duties for 2026 and beyond, wherever he ends up.”

Smith also mentions that Richardson has only played in “15 games over his first two seasons due to injuries and inconsistent play.” So, he would have been a gamble, too.

But, it appears the stage is set, and Jones will be the star come September. Now, it will be interesting for Giants fans to see what Jones can do with the Colts.