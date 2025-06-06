Giants Quarterback Russell Wilson Gets Troubling Prediction

The New York Giants have a new starting quarterback in veteran player Russell Wilson, and Wilson has made no secret about how excited he is to be in the fold. He was a regular at New York Knicks playoff games this season, displaying his support for other New York teams and showing that he’s all in.

During an appearance on the “7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony” podcast, Wilson discussed how pumped he is to be with the group. “The opportunity here is so great,” he said. “I don’t mind the lights. I don’t mind that part of it. I think the other part of it for me, most importantly of it all that, is I’ve been here before.”

Wilson inked a one-year deal with New York during the offseason, and the contract is worth $10.5 million guaranteed, with the possibility to hit $21 million. Now, Wilson has a fresh start with yet another new team, but one NFL expert does not think that this marriage will last. He actually has a pretty rough prediction for Wilson in 2025.

Analyst Sends a Message to the New York Giants and Russell Wilson With New Prediction

Sure, the season hasn’t come even close to starting yet, but in a June 3 feature for Bleacher Report, Alex Kay already names five NFL quarterbacks who he believes could get benched in 2025. “Clubs that have it tend to do whatever they can to hang onto it—evidenced by the blockbuster contracts that have been handed out to upper-echelon starters in recent years—while those that lack it tend to make finding some a top priority in the offseason,” he notes in the piece.

Kay says these five players guys who are “currently penciled in as starters” but “have a realistic chance to be benched during the 2025 NFL season.”

Kay names Wilson on his roster of signal-callers in trouble. In the feature, he says that “although the 36-year-old will open the year as Big Blue’s QB1, there’s a strong chance he doesn’t finish the season with that same distinction.” Ouch.

He adds that Wilson had a “semi-respectable 270 passing yards and two touchdowns in his lone playoff appearance for the Steelers, but the team was blown out by the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card Round.”

NFL Expert Says Some Are ‘Foolishly Optimistic’ About Wilson

Later, Kay adds that anyone “expecting Wilson to turn back the clock to his perennial Pro Bowl days with the Seattle Seahawks is foolishly optimistic at best and could cost Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen their jobs at worst.”

If Wilson “picks up where he left off in the back half of last season, the coaching staff shouldn’t wait long to yank him and find out what Winston still has left in the tank,” Kay adds.

He is all for Jaxson Dart getting an opportunity in 2025 and to “earn reps that could help the G-Men turn things around in 2026 and beyond.”

Now, seeing as Wilson has made it clear that he’s stoked to be in the New York with the Giants, he seems motivated to make this relationship work. So, it’s very possible he won’t get benched at all, but that’s the way Kay sees it.