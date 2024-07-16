Giants Confirm Bad News About Potential Darren Waller Replacement

The New York Giants best laid plans to replace tight end Darren Waller may have already gone awry, after the team confirmed rookie Theo Johnson has begun training camp on the PUP list.

Johnson, the Giants’ fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, “has a hip injury,” according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. The latter did report “There is hope that it’s not a long-term problem.”

That hope concerns Johnson’s status as the most likely member of the depth chart to replace Waller’s receiving skills. The Pro Bowl tight end hung up his cleats for good this offseason after spending just one year with Big Blue.

Waller’s decision left the Giants scrambling for replacements. Some low-key moves in free agency were followed by selecting former Penn State star Johnson with the 107th pick.

There’s every chance Johnson can flip mid-round status into an early starting role in the pros. Especially since the rest of his position group is populated by blocking types.

Yet, for things to work out that way, Johnson needs to be on the field and getting up to speed in head coach Brian Daboll’s offense. Prolonged absence during this crucial period on the offseason calendar represents a spanner in the works the Giants could do without.

Giants Need Theo Johnson Up to Speed

Johnson was generating excitement at OTAs for good reason. He’s a roving, H-Back type who Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka can move anywhere across formations and target at multiple levels of the field.

The same schematic blueprint helped Johnson produce for the Nittany Lions. Like when Johnson went in motion from a flexed position off the offensive line and turned this short pass into a touchdown highlighted by Dane Brugler of The Athletic.

NFL scouts have been waiting on a breakout game from #PennState TE Theo Johnson – that happened on Saturday with 2 TDs vs. UMass. 6060v, 258v and will probably run in the 4.5s. His stats won't jump out, but don't overlook his NFL traits. pic.twitter.com/bPCR3LioK5 — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) October 16, 2023

A play like this would create a quick and easy throw for struggling quarterback Daniels Jones. He needs a safety valve, and Johnson can be it thanks to his versatility.

The 23-year-old’s flexibility extends to being able to work as a traditional, in-line tight end who can win from the end of the line. That’s what Johnson did when the 6-foot-6, 264-pounder muscled his way through traffic and got open over the middle to “extend away” and snatch this smart catch against Illinois, per CBS Sports’ Dan Schneier.

Johnson has the mix of size and move skills the Giants need to replace Waller. There isn’t another tight end on the roster who offers the same combination.

Giants Lack Obvious Darren Waller Replacements

The list of other potential Waller replacements lacks obvious playmakers in the passing game. Instead, the depth chart is dominated by blockers like veterans Chris Manhertz and Jack Stoll.

Perhaps Daniel Bellinger can step up, but the 2022 fourth-round pick has struggled for targets. Bellinger was targeted a mere 28 times last season, despite starting 13 games.

Reps have also been in short supply for Bellinger this offseason. He’s “ready to take a step,” per Giants Videos, but Bellinger needs to be healthy and become a more enticing option as a receiver.

"I'm ready to take a step and do whatever they need me to do, and do it better" – Daniel Bellinger pic.twitter.com/1HttM2xAmN — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) June 11, 2024

If he can’t, maybe converted wide receiver Lawrence Cager, who also impressed at minicamp, might fill the void left by Waller. Ideally though, the Giants should hope Bellinger and Cager merely keep the role warm ahead of Johnson’s return.