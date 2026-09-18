Giants Place $54M Defender on Injured Reserve Ahead of Rams Showdown

The New York Giants are getting rather thin in the secondary, as head coach John Harbaugh revealed on Friday that cornerback Paulson Adebo would be headed to injured reserve.

The New York Daily News’ Pat Leonard said Harbaugh didn’t believe Adebo needed surgery on his “nagging” knee, but also told reporters not to “hold me to it.”

Asked John Harbaugh if Paulson Adebo requires a cleanup procedure or surgery for his knee. He says “I don’t believe so” but “don’t hold me to it.” Said Adebo (knee) has had some “nagging” issues to this IR stint https://t.co/YtNHWSmbQg— Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) September 18, 2026

It remains unclear if this is a short-term stint on IR, meaning Adebo would miss a minimum of four games, or if it will be longer, but it’s still a troubling development for an already weak position for Big Blue.

With a high-profile matchup against the Los Angeles Rams and the reigning MVP Matthew Stafford just days away, the Giants back end is looking volatile, to say the least.

Giants Facing Rash of Injuries in Secondary

Adebo wasn’t even a starter for the New York Giants this past Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys, but he was much-needed depth at a position Big Blue needs help at right now.

Friday’s injury report painted a grim picture of how things may look on Monday night in Los Angeles.

Deonte Banks, a former first-round draft pick who has received new life under Harbaugh and new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, got the starting nod in Week 1, but now he’s dealing with his own physical ailments.

On Thursday, he was limited with a calf, and on Friday, he didn’t even participate in practice. The downward trend does not bode well for his status for Monday Night Football. Harbaugh called him “day-to-day,” per The Athletic’s Dan Duggan.

Greg Newsome, New York’s other Week 1 starting cornerback, is dealing with his own rib injury. He’s been listed as limited in both Thursday and Friday’s practices.

His status is a bit clearer than Banks’, and Big Blue should feel good about his chances of suiting up against the Rams.

If Banks can’t go, the Giants are likely to turn to second-round draft pick Colton Hood. The 21-year-old cornerback was thrust into action in Week 1 thanks to injuries, and did his best in a tough moment to make his NFL debut.

Giants May Need to Make Another Defensive Back Addition

The writing was on the wall that Adebo was headed to injured reserve when the New York Giants went out and signed former Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Nikko Reed.

Big Blue plucked him off of Los Angeles’ practice squad, and he’ll likely serve as emergency depth on Monday night. But in terms of actual capable players, the Giants are running out of options.

It may be in their best interest to consider scouring the veteran free agent market. There are some big names out there, like former New Orleans Saints star Marshon Lattimore. He may not be the player he once was, but he may end up being a better option than a former undrafted free agent like Reed.

Regardless, there are no reinforcements coming anytime soon, and the Giants will have to work with what they’ve got heading into Monday night.