Giants Sign Chargers DB After Worrying Triple Injury Update

They need all of their top defensive backs available as they prepare to stop All-Pro Los Angeles Rams‘ wide receiver Puka Nacua in Week 2, but the New York Giants are instead facing a crisis at cornerback after a worrying triple injury update involving a $54-million cover man. Big Blue have responded by signing a corner from the Los Angeles Chargers ahead of Monday Night Football.

The signing was necessary so the Giants don’t make the trip to SoFi Stadium dangerously light in the secondary. They could after Paulson Adebo didn’t practice on Thursday, September 17 because of a knee problem, according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Another cornerback, Deonte Banks, was limited with a calf issue, along with fellow starter Greg Newsome II. Those problems prompted the Giants swiping Nikko Reed off the Bolts’ practice squad later in the same day, per Raanan and his colleague Kris Rhim.

Reed is the second undrafted cornerback the Giants have added in as many days. The new additions may not be enough to halt a growing crisis Nacua and the Rams can exploit.

More to follow.