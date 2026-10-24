Giants Prepare for Return of $54 Million Free Agent Bust

It’s time for New York Giants cornerback Paulson Adebo to resurrect his NFL career — something that’s been in shambles since he lost his starting spot to Deonte Banks in training camp then landed on injured reserve after a Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

After missing the last five games, Adebo is set to return from injured reserve in Week 7, as the Giants head into a critical road game against the Houston Texans.

“Paulson Adebo will be activated from IR later today,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account on Saturday morning. “‘He’s ready to go,’ John Harbaugh said on Friday. With Greg Newsome (concussion) out, Adebo could be right back in starting mix.”

“Paulson Adebo will be activated from IR later today,” Fireside Giants wrote on X. “Some much needed depth at cornerback set to return from injury.”

Adebo is in the second season of a whopping 3-year, $54 million free-agent contract he signed with the Giants before the 2025 season.

Adebo Roasted for Losing Starting Role to Banks

Losing his starting spot to Banks, who had been written off as an all-time 1st-round bust, led to some pretty virulent online blowback against Adebo — as to be expected when you’re getting paid $18 million per year.

“The Giants unofficial Week 1 depth chart lists Donte Banks alongside Greg Newsome as the starting cornerbacks,” Raanan wrote on his official X account on September 8. “Banks ahead of Paulson Adebo Chauncey Golston is listed as the starting DE alongside DT Shelby Harris and NT D.J. Reader. Golston ahead of Darius Alexander.”

“If the depth chart is legit, my god … Paulson Adebo, how did you lose a starting job to Deonte Banks!!!” Empire State Media’s Alex Wilson wrote on his official X account. “I’m excited to see if Banks turns things around, but man, what a colossal waste of money on Adebo if true.”

“The Giants paid Paulson Adebo good money to be CB1,” Gridiron Media wrote on its official X account. “After one year, he’s a backup. Joe Schoen is just awful.”

Deonte Banks Began Making Moves in Training Camp

Banks began breathing life into what seemed like a DOA career at the start of training camp — the 1st under new head coach John Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.

After being benched and relegated to a return specialist role in 2025, the No. 23 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft seemed destined for another season as a backup in 2026.

“There is serious competition for the Giants starting cornerback positions,” Big Blue Film Room wrote on its official X account on August 8. “Deonte Banks (is) in that mix. Banks ranked 112th out of 114 qualifying cornerbacks last season in PFF grade. But he’s earned rave reviews in camp in Dennard Wilson’s new system.”