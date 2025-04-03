Giants ‘Showed Interest’ in 25-Year-Old QB Trade: NFL Insider

The New York Giants “showed interest” in a Joe Milton trade prior to the New England Patriots deal with the Dallas Cowboys, per FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“My understanding is since Joe Milton became available at the start of the offseason, teams that showed interest included the [Las Vegas] Raiders, [Philadelphia] Eagles, Giants, [Pittsburgh] Steelers and the Cowboys,” Schultz reported on April 3, following the Milton trade news.

The insider added that “the Patriots had a better offer for Milton but chose to send him where he wanted out of respect for him, per source.”

Now, in all likelihood, the Giants were not the team that sent the better offer — being that they have since made moves to sign veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. But it is very possible that Big Blue was in on a Milton trade earlier in the offseason and deemed his price tag was too high.

Based on Schultz’s reporting, it’s also possible that Milton did not wish to come to the Giants for some reason — although he might have had a better chance to start in New York than Dallas.

Patriots Trade Joe Milton to Cowboys for 2-Round Pick Swap

The original trade report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport cited “late-round draft pick compensation” as the return.

Later, Rapoport added more detail, relaying that “it’s a 5th round pick for Joe Milton and 7th rounder.” Meaning the 25-year-old quarterback was moved for a two-round pick swap.

That’s nowhere close to the return that New England reportedly wanted earlier this offseason. On March 16, long-time Cleveland Browns insider Tony Grossi (The Land on Demand) reported that the Patriots were “asking” for a third-round pick back for Milton.

Obviously, either those rumors were incorrect, or New England eventually lowered their asking price.

For reference, the Giants currently own the following picks in the 2025 NFL Draft:

First rounder (No. 3 overall).

Second rounder (No. 34 overall).

Two third rounders (Nos. 65 and 99 overall).

Fourth rounder (No. 105 overall).

Fifth rounder (No. 154 overall).

Two seventh rounders (Nos. 219 and 246 overall).

Plenty of draft capital to outbid the Cowboys for Milton, if they felt he was worthy of such a trade return.

NFL Insider Reveals Why Joe Milton Chose Cowboys Trade Over Giants, Other Suitors

On April 2 Mass Live reporter Mark Daniels wrote that “a source close to the quarterback said Milton would prefer to be on a roster that best gives him a chance to compete for the starting job.”

So, why then, would he choose to backup Dak Prescott? Who is one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

“My family grew up a Cowboys fan,” Milton exclusively told Schultz. “My mom always had a Cowboys shirt on. She always talked about them. Living in Texas has been a longtime dream of mine. And now I’m with them. I’m ready to work.”

A QB2 job was also probably the best Milton could get at this point of the offseason, considering few starting gigs are thought to be available. And Prescott does have injury history entering his age-32 season.

Perhaps, Milton will get a prolonged chance to play in Dallas before the end of his rookie contract. At the very least, that would allow him to showcase his game before he eventually hits the open market in NFL free agency.