Ex-Giants Second Rounder, Long-Time NFL Starter Called ‘Notable’ Cut Candidate

With NFL free agency just around the corner, NFL.com released a list of “notable” cut candidates for each conference and two former New York Giants starters were included.

On the AFC side, NYG second-round defensive tackle and 64-game starter Dalvin Tomlinson — currently of the Cleveland Browns — was identified as a potential cap casualty.

“The Browns are in as bad a spot as it gets financially, currently projected to sit $31 million over the cap with a disastrous quarterback situation featuring Mr. Deshaun Watson, who carries a $73 million cap number (!) in 2025,” NFL.com contributor Matt Okada wrote on February 17.

Continuing: “Their most lucrative options for legitimate cap savings would be designating a couple of offensive linemen as post-June 1 cuts, but that doesn’t feel likely. Instead, they might have to look at Dalvin Tomlinson, who started 16 games in 2024 and was pretty solid from a production standpoint, as a designated post-June 1 cut, which would result in $6.4 million in cap savings. It’s a small start to a major project.”

Tomlinson has started every NFL outing that he’s been healthy enough to suit up for. After his four years with the Giants, he signed with the Minnesota Vikings before joining the Browns.

The soon-to-be 31-year-old recorded 8.0 sacks and 21 tackles for a loss with the Giants and 11.0 sacks and 17 tackles for a loss in the four years since (including two playoff appearances).

If released, a Tomlinson reunion might actually make some sense for NYG — who’s in need of an experienced run-stuffer that can help free up Dexter Lawrence on the interior (more on that below).

Ex-Giants CB James Bradberry Considered to Be Cut Candidate With Eagles

The second “notable” cut candidate that once started games for the Giants was veteran cornerback James Bradberry, who has turned into a backup with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

In his NFC article, Okada reasoned that the Eagles are “in the bottom half of the league in cap space and don’t have great options when it comes to pre-June 1 releases.”

“That means their best bets for saving will be to designate at least one post-June 1 cut, and arguably the most viable options would be James Bradberry IV or Darius Slay Jr,” the analyst went on. “Designating either cornerback as such would result in cap savings of $4 million to $5 million, and it could be argued both were made more ‘expendable’ by the play of rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in 2024.”

For Bradberry in particular, Okada noted that the veteran DB “would probably be the stronger choice, as he missed all of 2024 with injury and posted the third-highest passer rating allowed (112.1) by a cornerback in 2023, per Next Gen Stats (minimum of 500 coverage snaps).” Adding: “That said, if the Eagles value their depth and believe in Bradberry’s 2022 second-team All-Pro form, he might be safe for another season.”

Bradberry started 31 games for the Giants from 2020 through 2021, registering 7 interceptions and 35 pass defenses. Given their current situation at cornerback, it’s fair to wonder if Big Blue would take a chance on bringing the 31-year-old back despite his age and 2024 disappearance, let’s say he was released.

Bradberry started a total of 37 outings in Philadelphia from 2022 through 2023, including playoffs, with 5 interceptions and 32 pass defenses.

Ex-Giants’ Dalvin Tomlinson & James Bradberry Both Fit Current Team Needs — If Released

As mentioned above, both Tomlinson and Bradberry could potentially fit with the Giants now, if either were cut.

Bradberry would likely have to compete for a role, since he’s coming off a major injury and a regression the year prior, but there’s a CB job to be had if he’s able to turn back the clocks.

Tomlinson would be the real worthwhile reunion, however. The Giants had trouble stopping the run at various points of the 2024 campaign, and the former premium draft pick excelled in that area last year, holding opposing rushers to an average of 1.4 yards per tackle according to Pro Football Focus.

Although Tomlinson’s 2024 missed tackle rate against the run (24.1%) was a lot higher than Giants fans would like, he’d still be an upgrade on Rakeem Nunez-Roches and company. Lawrence could use a new running mate on the interior in 2025, and the familiar face might just be the perfect solution to the Giants’ problems.