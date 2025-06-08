Recent Giants Draft Pick Makes Statement at OTAs: ‘Really Good Spring’

The New York Giants’ 2022 draft class included 11 rookies, and one of them has been an early standout at 2025 OTAs as he enters a contract year.

Although several players from general manager Joe Schoen’s first Giants draft class have looked like misses heading into year four, safety Dane Belton has turned into a solid role player and third safety for Big Blue.

Belton was the second of two fourth-round picks that year, selected two spots after tight end Daniel Bellinger. He’s never displayed clear starting ability, but he’s carved out consistent playing time, nonetheless.

This spring, Belton has been all over the field after Schoen brought in new starters Tyler Nubin and Jevon Holland over the past two offseasons.

On June 5, the former draft pick intercepted first-string quarterback Russell Wilson, according to The Athletic’s Dan Duggan, jumping a slant route over the middle of the field.

“Belton’s interception continued what defensive coordinator Shane Bowen called ‘a really good spring’ before practice,” Duggan relayed later in his June 5 write-up. “Bowen said they’re finding ways to get Belton, who has always displayed a nose for the ball, on the field.”

“Belton was used in a dime package during Thursday’s practice,” the NYG beat writer went on. “He also stepped in for starting safety Tyler Nubin alongside Jevon Holland late in practice.”

It certainly appears as though Belton is on track to lock down the third safety job once again in 2025.

Giants Safety Dane Belton Will Need a New Contract in 2026

With 2022 being his first year in the league, that also means Belton is in need of a new contract in 2026.

This will be a tricky contract situation for the Giants to manage, because while they’d probably love to retain Belton, he might also seek a starting opportunity elsewhere entering his age-26 campaign next offseason.

Belton has 5 career interceptions and 11 pass breakups over 49 regular-season appearances (13 starts).

He does a little bit of everything when given the chance, registering 5 career tackles for a loss, 2.0 sacks and 4 QB hits. Belton also seems to have a nose for the football, with 4 fumble recoveries (1 forced fumble) to go along with the interceptions.

If you look deeper at his three-year impact using Pro Football Focus, it’s clear that Belton is coming off his best season in 2024. His first under Bowen.

So, Belton may fit this defense better than Wink Martindale’s.

Belton earned the best run defense grade of his career last year, a 64.4, with a career-high 10 key defensive “stops.” His missed tackle rate also dropped from 22.9% to 9.3% from 2023 to 2024.

And his tackling, pass rushing and coverage grades were all either on par with his two other seasons, or better. Pound for pound, it was Belton’s most well-rounded campaign at safety, and he’ll look to build on that in 2025.

Raheem Layne Appears to Hold Early Edge in 4th Safety Battle at Giants OTAs, But a Rookie Is Emerging

Per Duggan, Raheem Layne started alongside Belton at safety on the Giants’ second-team defense at OTAs.

This signals that Layne has the early lead in the camp battle for the fourth safety role, but undrafted rookie Makari Paige seems to be gaining ground by the day.

Paige picked off fellow rookie and quarterback Jaxson Dart on June 5. And the Giants were willing to dish out some guaranteed money to land Paige on the undrafted market.

It is of note that 2024 waiver claim and safety Anthony Johnson Jr. has been rehabbing a “shoulder” injury, and did not practice on June 5. So, he could factor into this fourth safety competition, too.