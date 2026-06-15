This Player is Expected to Step in as Giants WR1 if Malik Nabers Recovery is Slow

The thought of Darius Slayton as New York Giants top wide receiver isn’t going to inspire much faith among Big Blue fans

But that is the most likely scenario at least as long as Malik Nabers is unable to take the field, according to ESPN’s Jordan Ranaan.

Ranaan broke down the Giants‘ wide-receiver battle and shared why Slayton is a huge part of their plans, as long as he remains healthy.

Slayton is coming off one of the worst seasons of his seven-year pro career but has the fourth-highest salary-cap hit on the Giants ($16 million). He had only one touchdown, even though Nabers only played four games last season, and has battled a core-muscle injury throughout the offseason.

Darius Slayton is the Most Likely Giants WR1 if Malik Nabers Can’t Return for Week 1

Slayton, 29, is the longest-tenured Giants player, since he was a fifth-round pick of them in the 2019 NFL Draft. He is coming off a less-than-inspiring season where he had just 37 catches and 538 yards in 14 games, and his catches and yards totals have dropped in three straight seasons.

Still, with 2026 third-round pick Malachi Fields and journeymen free agents Calvin Austin III and Darnell Mooney as the options, Slayton is expected to be the guy until Nabers gets back, which Ranaan wrote about.

“Slayton is the sneaky one to watch. He has been buried by each of the previous two regimes and bounced back in a big way, eventually rising to be the team’s leading receiver,” Ranaan wrote. “Even though he’s coming off a down year, Slayton (37 catches for 538 yards and one touchdown) outproduced both Mooney (32 catches, 443 yards, one TD with Atlanta) and Austin (31 catches, 372 yards, three TDs with Pittsburgh) last season.

“If he returns to his previous form, the longest-tenured Giant could play a big role early in the season if Nabers is on the sideline.”

John Harbaugh is ‘Excited’ About the Giants’ Wide Receiving Corps

Slayton, Mooney and Austin all have guaranteed money on their contracts in 2026, which makes them the most likely players to serve as Giants wideouts this year. Isaiah Hodgins and Beaux Collins, who were on the roster in 2025, could also be depth wideouts.

Some, such The Athletic’s Dan Duggan, believe the field highlights Nabers’ importance. But Giants’ first-year head coach John Harbaugh is inspired by the group.

“I’m excited about the group, especially when we’re healthy,” Harbaugh said, according to Ranaan. “If you get Malik out there, you got I would say arguably — I know his goal is to be the best in the league. That would be his goal, and he’s capable of doing it. After that we got some guys, man. I like the guys we brought in.

“They’re practicing well, as you see. All those guys are practicing well. The guys we brought in in free agency. We drafted a really good player Fields]. We’ll get Darius back, another guy. When you step back and look at it, you got about five guys you feel really good about.”