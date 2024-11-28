Giants WR Speaks Out About Drew Lock Starting vs. Cowboys

If Drew Lock needs to start at quarterback for the New York Giants against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, Darius Slayton won’t be worried. The veteran wide receiver has an interesting take on what Lock could bring to the field at AT&T Stadium, amid injury concerns about Tommy DeVito.

Slayton explained to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News what makes Lock starting an exciting prospect. The wideout credited Lock with a “Strong arm, good communicator, good processor. He’s played a lot of football, so he’s got a lot of experience.”

The reference to Lock’s ample playing time is telling. He’s struggled to get onto the field for the Giants, even being passed over for third-stringer DeVito, when the team ditched Daniel Jones.

Choosing DeVito over Lock surprised many since the latter passer boasts a stronger CV. His track record and core athleticism could provide the spark the 2-9 Giants need against opponents who have worked them over for fun in recent years.

Drew Lock Can Prove Doubters Wrong vs. Cowboys

If he gets the nod on Thursday, November 28, Lock can prove the doubters wrong. Even though those doubters are on his own team. At least among those running the team.

Head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen chose DeVito over former Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks signal-caller Lock. There’s a belief Schoen and Daboll made the call to avoid paying Lock performance incentives tied to playing time.

Perhaps the same thinking could yet see DeVito take to the field in Dallas. DeVito is still banged up after being knocked around by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12.

He might have been injured during this nasty looking collision involving two Bucs defenders, highlighted by SNY.tv’s Connor Hughes.

DeVito’s a doubt because of a forearm issue, but the former undrafted free agent still has an outside chance of playing. His chances are explained by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

He revealed on an episode of “The Insiders,” how DeVito plans to “see how he feels. Going to go out and throw, and if he’s able to throw well, then he probably ends up starting.”

Lock is expected to get the nod if DeVito can’t go, meaning the Giants would be led by a 23-game starter who’s completed 59.5 percent of his passes, per Pro Football Reference.

Whoever starts will face a tough assignment against a swarming Cowboys pass rush. The Giants’ QB1 will need more help from receivers like Slayton.

Giants Need More from Darius Slayton

Although he knows how to stretch the field, Slayton has been a forgotten figure in recent weeks. He has a mere three catches and as many targets across his last two games.

Part of the problem has been Giants quarterbacks not getting enough time to target Slayton’s vertical threat. The issue won’t go away against a Cowboys front seven led by roving All-Pro Micah Parsons.

He notched two sacks against the Washington Commanders in Week 12, generating most of his pressure through the interior. Parsons could dominate off the edges against a Giants team missing injured offensive tackles Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor.

The latter confirmed the game against the Cowboys “was just too quick of a turnaround.”

A makeshift offensive line having to keep a third different quarterback in as many games upright is a recipe for disaster. Especially against a team that’s won its last seven games against Big Blue, including the last three by a combined score of 109-32, according to StatMuse.

Lock can change the narrative, but it’ll take more than just Slayton to help him overcome the odds.