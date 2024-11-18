NFL Insider Reveals Giants HC Has Key Reason for Choosing Tommy DeVito

Desperation and job security informed Brian Daboll’s decision to choose Tommy DeVito over Drew Lock as the starting quarterback for the New York Giants.

That’s according to Fox Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. He revealed on Monday, November 18 how Daboll could be “coaching for his job over the final seven games. That’s part of why he chose Tommy DeVito over Drew Lock as the starting QB.”

Although Schultz also provided details about the “awkward” relationship between deposed veteran Daniel Jones and team brass, the decision to start DeVito is more significant. Benching Jones has long felt inevitable while the $160-million QB1 continued to struggle on the field.

What’s surprising is Daboll handing the reins to previous No. 3 DeVito, despite the presence of costly backup Lock. Leaving Lock on the bench after the Giants gave him $5 million in guaranteed money during the offseason, hasn’t been a popular decision.

Brian Daboll Relying on the Safety of What He Knows

Daboll was clear about why he’s sat Jones down and turned to 2023 cult hero DeVito. The Giants relayed Daboll’s comments on social media: “We are making a quarterback switch from Daniel Jones to Tommy DeVito. After evaluating and watching a lot of tape, that’s the reason we are going with Tommy. Drew Lock will be the backup. This was a necessary move for us and I’m looking forward to working with Tommy and he’ll be ready to go against Tampa Bay.”

Coach Daboll: We are making a quarterback switch from Daniel Jones to Tommy DeVito. After evaluating and watching a lot of tape, that's the reason we are going with Tommy. Drew Lock will be the backup. This was a necessary move for us and I'm looking forward to working with Tommy… pic.twitter.com/OTPmSCIq0P — New York Giants (@Giants) November 18, 2024

His explanation sounds reasonable enough, but Daboll is also hiding behind what he knows. The embattled coach gained knowledge of DeVito when the latter went 3-3 as a starter last season.

Yet for all DeVito’s promise and popularity, the Giants had no problem handing a loaded contract to Lock. The second-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft has starting experience with both the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks.

Lock also boasts mobility and a strong arm. Two qualities Daboll honed for Pro Bowler Josh Allen as offensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills.

That was before Daboll tried and ultimately failed to make Jones a consistent playmaker at football’s most important position. Now Daboll’s betting on the DeVito effect bailing him out for a second year running, but it’s a tough sell.

Tommy DeVito Hype Might Not Save Giants Regime

DeVito boasts experience with Daboll’s playbook Lock simply can’t match. Lock missed vital reps while he nursed hip and abdomen injuries during the offseason.

Yet while Lock might be relatively untested in this offense, Daboll should be wary about betting everything on his familiarity with DeVito. Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen were still bathed in the glow of 2022’s surprise playoff berth when DeVito entered the fray last season. Reputations have since been tarnished further by 2024’s 2-8 record.

DeVito generated a ton of hype, but as Dan Duggan of The Athletic pointed out, “people have amnesia about what DeVito’s starts actually looked like last season. The Giants had 12 takeaways in his three wins. They have eight takeaways this season.”

Think people have amnesia about what DeVito's starts actually looked like last season. The Giants had 12 takeaways in his three wins. They have eight takeaways this season https://t.co/5C8Tp7u4Cl — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 18, 2024

DeVito’s accuracy last season also raises some concerns. The 26-year-old had seven passes batted down, 10 throwaways and 21 bad throws, per Pro Football Reference.

The same source also showed he was pressured on 26.1 percent of his dropbacks. That last number should worry Daboll as DeVito prepares to face a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense blitzing 29.1 percent of the time.

If Daboll is rolling the dice on DeVito helping convince Giants CEO John Mara not to fire him, it’s a risky bet.