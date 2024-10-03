Giants Super Bowl Winner Backs Tiki Barber’s Take on Daniel Jones

T

iki Barber doesn’t think Daniel Jones is the answer for the New York Giants, and the franchise’s all-time leading rusher has the backing of two-time Super Bowl winner Dave Tollefson.

The latter helped the Giants lift the Lombardi Trophy as a situational pass-rusher to cap the 2007 and 2011 seasons, so he knows a thing or two about winning the biggest games. Tollefson doesn’t believe Jones can make the clutch plays when it matters most.

Retweeting an article for Sports Illustrated by Patricia Traina, Tollefson captioned his post with the following words about Big Blue’s current QB1: “I’m with Tiki here. I love DJ as well, but the proof is in the pudding. The best QB’s find a way to elevate their game in the biggest moments.”

I’m with Tiki here. I love DJ as well, but the proof is in the pudding. The best QB’s find a way to elevate their game in the biggest moments. https://t.co/9OUIlfcYL4 — David Tollefson (@DTollefson71) September 28, 2024

Traina had written about comments made by Barber shortly after the Giants were beaten 20-15 by the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football to begin Week 4. Barber quickly went in on Jones for consistently failing to deliver in primetime.

Speaking on WFAN Sports Radio, Barber said, “One thing that I have noticed about Daniel Jones, is that in these moments where it really matters, where everybody is watching, where it’s all eyes on you, ‘show out dude! Go have your day,’ he doesn’t come through.”

Both Barber and Tollefson used the word “elevate” to describe the step up Jones has to make, but he’s struggling to achieve.

Daniel Jones Missing Spark of Stardom

Just like Barber, Tollefson also wants Jones to succeed, but both of these former Giants players believe No. 8 is missing the spark needed for true stardom.

Tollefson pinpointed the issue in this response to a fan on social media: “I wouldn’t say he’s a problem. Is he the solution? QB’s in the NFL have to consistently play their best when it is needed most. I’m not dogging DJ. He’s a good QB.”

The Giants didn’t hand Jones a contract worth $160 million for him to merely be “good.” They paid the bug bucks for a signal-caller expected to go from good to great.

Questions remain about whether that was a realistic expectation for Jones, but the Giants have bet big on his progression. So far, the gamble isn’t paying off because Jones isn’t making the clutch plays that turn close defeats into wins.

Tiki Barber Identified Clutch Problem for Daniel Jones

Defeat to the Cowboys was the Giants’ second-straight loss by five points or less to a rival from the NFC East. It followed Week 2’s 21-18 setback against the Washington Commanders.

Close games are decided by a play or two, either in your favor or against. Jones isn’t putting enough of those plays on the field.

Often times, making those plays can mean burning a defense deep in a key moment. Something Jones has struggled with consistently through four games.

He addressed ongoing issues with the deep ball by admitting he’s overthrown some and underthrown others. Ultimately, Jones feels like he’s “thrown the deep ball well through my career, and I’ve always felt good about that part of my game,” per NorthJersey.com’s Art Stapleton.

Jones may feel confident he can fix crucial flaws in his game, but the Giants need to see tangible improvement when it counts. If not, their starter will continue to be subject to criticism that he doesn’t have what it takes to carry his team as expected.