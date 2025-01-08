Ex-Giants QB & Popular Kafka Replacement Linked to NFC HC Job: Report

Former New York Giants backup quarterback and 2017 third-round selection Davis Webb has made headlines around the NFL in recent days, but as a coaching candidate rather than a player.

Webb has recently received a lot of acclaim for the job he’s done with rookie Bo Nix as the Denver Broncos’ quarterbacks coach. On January 7, football news account uSTADIUM also created more buzz, relaying that “a name we keep hearing as a potential offensive coordinator is Broncos QB Coach and former NFL QB Davis Webb.”

Webb fever reached its apex just after midnight in the early minutes of January 8, as FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that “the [New Orleans] Saints have requested to interview Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb for their HC opening, per source.”

Schultz added that “Webb has been a key component of Bo Nix’s immediate success in Denver. [And that] the 29-year-old spent seven seasons as an NFL QB with the Giants, [New York] Jets and [Buffalo] Bills.”

Approximately eight hours later on the morning of January 8, however, Saints beat reporter Nick Underhill refuted Schultz’s report, stating that “the Saints have not requested to interview Davis Webb, per source.”

While responding to a confused fan, Underhill explained: “There’s an official process of filing a request via the league and all I know is that a request wasn’t made.”

Later that morning, NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk also seconded Underhill, writing: “PFT has learned that the Broncos haven’t received a request for permission to interview Webb, and the Saints haven’t made one. It’s unclear how the chatter got started. Maybe someone is trying to speak, or leak, Webb’s candidacy into existence.”

Giants Fans Push NYG to Replace Mike Kafka With Davis Webb

Simultaneously — amid the conflicting reports of Webb’s HC interview request with the Saints — Giants fans have begun pushing for the former failed quarterback to take over as offensive coordinator, should Mike Kafka leave the staff in 2025.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Chicago Bears put in an HC interview request for Kafka on January 6. Later, on January 7, the Giants OC received another head coaching interview request with the Saints, per ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

Kafka could also potentially walk for a lateral OC job, so long as Daboll and Big Blue let him go this time, and his interest around the league sparked the Webb reunion theory on social media — led by fan account “The Giants Report,” among others.

“Davis Webb should be at the top of the Giants OC list if Mike Kafka leaves for HC position or lateral move elsewhere,” The Giants Report posted on January 7. “His recent playing experience provides him with a unique perspective in coaching and developing QBs. This could be appealing to [Brian] Daboll and co. if they are able to land a rookie QB in this year’s draft.”

Similarly, Empire Sports Media founder Alex Wilson wrote: “The Giants should 100% do everything in their power to land Davis Webb as their play-caller and new OC. If they’re going to draft a rookie QB, Webb is they guy you want. Not a bad HC insurance policy either if Daboll gets canned after 2025!”

And even New York Post reporter Ryan Dunleavy admitted that he “was thinking [Webb] might be next Giants play-caller first” when he saw the Saints HC link.

Webb appears to be a name to keep a close eye on as this hiring cycle progresses.

Ex-Giants’ Davis Webb Labeled One of ‘Hottest’ Rising QB Coaches

It’s been established that the Saints have not formally requested Webb for a head coaching interview, although they still could at a later date.

Either way, the legend of Davis Webb has certainly grown in recent days, and A-to-Z Sports’ AJ Schulte even called him one of the “hottest rising” QB coaching candidates within a list published on January 8.

“If Josh McCown isn’t the hottest name on this list, it’s Davis Webb,” Schulte said. “Webb is viewed as a brilliant teacher who can easily diffuse information to his players and get the best out of them. He’s become a valued member of Sean Payton’s staff in Denver, and we’re seeing the results with Bo Nix so far this season.”

It’s worth reminding that Payton was the head coach in New Orleans for a long time and was extremely successful with one Super Bowl title and a regular season record of 152-89. Ironically, he was also the Giants offensive coordinator under Jim Fassel before joining the Saints.

Needless to say, it would make some sense if both the Saints and the Giants shared some interest in Webb, given their respective histories with Payton — as well as Big Blue’s history with Webb.