Giants DC Calls Out Darius Alexander Amid Role Change

They need him to be a breakout player to help replace All-Pro Dexter Lawrence II, but second-year New York Giants defensive tackle Darius Alexander is “going to have to grow up” and make a key change to his role, according to new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.

Alexander was originally touted as a versatile interior pass-rusher after being selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft, but the Giants need something different. Wilson told Steve Serby of the New York Post how the key to Alexander’s development is the 25-year-old “being gritty and grimy, having that old dirty [Expletive]-type mentality. Because the talent is there, and it’ll start to really show. I want him to be a run-stopper first before pass rusher.”

Redefining the core of his game to be about stopping the run is no-small change for Alexander, but it’s a necessary one for the Giants. They were already the less-than proud owners of the worst run defense in the NFL, even before trading dominant nose guard Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Alexander isn’t a like-for-like replacement for Lawrence because of an alternative skill-set. It’s a difference in physical profile and playing style Wilson and a key assistant are already woking to fix, but are they in danger of limiting Alexander’s upside?

Giants Taking a Risk With Darius Alexander Change

He didn’t live up to his potential as a rookie, but Alexander still fits as a lengthy defensive tackle more comfortable getting into the backfield than occupying double teams. He’s somebody who is going to play the run only on the way to the quarterback.

That aggressive, downhill focus can be an asset for a defense needing to compensate for Lawrence’s other-worldly talent for creating pressure from the inside. Yet, Wilson and D-line coach Dennis Johnson have been working on altering Alexander’s temperament and core techniques.

Wilson explained to Serby how Johnson’s “done a great job of working on his base, his technique, his fundamentals, having his feet and hands tied together.” Resetting how Alexander plays could reduce his capacity for wrecking the pass-pocket, an area where he was becoming prolific toward the end of his debut campaign.

The former Toledo stud logged three sacks, as many tackles for loss and seven pressures during his final six games, per Pro Football Reference. Numbers like those hint at Alexander’s breakout potential this year, but Wilson and the Giants are risking that potential for a necessary reason.

Dennard Wilson Must Fix Core Weakness

Fortifying the feeble run defense that allowed a league-high 5.3 yards per carry last season remains the priority for Wilson. Lawrence was part of that defense, but his absence has only shone a more unforgiving light on the Giants’ biggest weakness on this side of the ball.

Wilson was asked by Serby how the run D’ will improve without Lawrence, and the new play-caller offered a blunt answer. The Giants will be tougher on the ground “Because we’re going to play fundamental football. We’re going to build a wall. We’re going to set violent edges, and we’re going to come downhill on the second and third level. And even the corners, the corners will tackle.”

Greater emphasis on the fundamentals and a more collective appetite for stopping running plays at source will help, but the Giants still need more from personnel. Fortunately, the most obvious direct replacement for Lawrence, 32-year-old nose tackle D.J. Reader, remains a natural force against the run as the “2-most double-teamed player in the NFL,” according to Serby’s colleague Ryan Dunleavy.

Reader’s ability to absorb two blockers will keep the Giants’ top draft pick this year, Arvell Reese, free to get downhill from inside linebacker and lead a stronger rush defense. Alexander can also play his part, but the Giants shouldn’t do too much to alter his primary capability as a pass-rusher.