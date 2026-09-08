New York Giants 1st-Round Bust Wins Back Starting Position

Plenty of dirt was shoveled on Deonte Banks‘ NFL career this offseason, but maybe all Banks truly needed was a fresh start with a competent coaching staff.

The New York Giants delivered a bit of a surprise on Tuesday with the release of their official depth chart, listing Banks as the winner in a battle for 1 of the starting cornerback spots and winning back his spot from Paulson Adebo.

Banks, 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, looked like the prototype NFL cornerback coming out of Maryland after he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine. Selected at No. 24 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, Banks lost his starting job late in his 2nd season.

“The Giants unofficial Week 1 depth chart lists Donte Banks alongside Greg Newsome as the starting cornerbacks,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Banks ahead of Paulson Adebo Chauncey Golston is listed as the starting DE alongside DT Shelby Harris and NT D.J. Reader. Golston ahead of Darius Alexander.”

“If the depth chart is legit, my god … Paulson Adebo, how did you lose a starting job to Deonte Banks!!!” Empire State Media’s Alex Wilson wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “I’m excited to see if Banks turns things around, but man, what a colossal waste of money on Adebo if true.”

Adebo signed a 3-year, $54 million free-agent contract with the Giants before the 2025 season.

“The Giants paid Paulson Adebo good money to be CB1,” Gridiron Media wrote on its official X account on Tuesday. “After one year, he’s a backup. Joe Schoen is just awful.”

Banks goes right from the frying pan and into the fryer in Week 1 as the Giants play a primetime game against the Dallas Cowboys and NFL All-Pro wide receivers CeeDee Lamb on Sunday Night Football.

Deonte Banks Began Making Moves in Training Camp

Banks began breathing life into what seemed like a DOA career at the start of training camp — the 1st under new head coach John Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson.

After being benched and relegated to a return specialist role in 2025, the No. 23 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft seemed destined for another season as a backup in 2026.

“There is serious competition for the Giants starting cornerback positions,” Big Blue Film Room wrote on its official X account on Augusts 8. “Deonte Banks (is) in that mix. Banks ranked 112th out of 114 qualifying cornerbacks last season in PFF grade. But he’s earned rave reviews in camp in Dennard Wilson’s new system.”

Giants Urged to Trade Deonte Banks Before Camp

On paper at least, the Giants seemed to have pretty much cut bait on Banks — the biggest signal being they declined the $12.6 million 5th-year option on his contract on May 1.

Before training camp, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton proposed the best move for the Giants was to trade Banks to a cornerback-needy team for pennies on the dollar, getting back a Day 3 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

“The Giants may not be eager to trade a recent first-round pick for a Day 3 selection,” Moton wrote on July 14. “However, Banks is unlikely to regain a starting role in the secondary. Big Blue signed Greg Newsome II and drafted Colton Hood in the second round this year. Last offseason, Banks lost a starting job on the boundary and played a bigger role on special teams. He returned a kick for a touchdown in Week 17 against the Las Vegas Raiders. As the Giants turn the page on his days as a starter, another team may show interest in giving him a second opportunity to compete for a lead position.”