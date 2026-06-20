Giants Could Find Dexter Lawrence Replacement in Disgruntled Buccaneers Star

The New York Giants made the tough decision this offseason to part ways with long-time nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, opening a hole at the tip of their defense.

It made sense for both sides. The Giants seemed uninterested in working out a long-term deal for the seven-year veteran, and Lawrence was seeking a fresh start.

In exchange for his services, New York got back the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and shortly after, turned it into Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa.

The Giants have done well adding replacements to their defensive line, signing veterans such as D.J. Reader and Shelby Harris.

But could they make a splash for a new pass-rushing nose tackle? One who may be at odds with his current team?

Vita Vea Could Be a Giants Trade Candidate

If the New York Giants were itching for a Lawrence replacement, they may have to look no further than Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Vita Vea.

Vea is in the midst of a contract dispute with Tampa Bay. He’s entering the final year of his contract and is looking for a new deal, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

“Again, from my understanding, sources have told me that the fact that he’s in the final year of his deal and hasn’t gotten an extension to this point is part of the reason that he is not participating (in OTAs and minicamp),” reported Garafolo.

“So let’s see if a deal gets done before training camp, and if not, how this is handled once we get into training camp. But the big guy wants big money… I don’t blame him.”

Vea is entering Year 4 of the four-year, $71 million contract he signed in 2022. With a $17.75 million annual salary, he ranks 19th in the league among the highest-paid defensive tackles.

If the Buccaneers aren’t willing to play ball with their former Pro Bowler, the Giants could look to inquire about a potential trade.

After trading away Lawrence, New York is missing a pass-rush threat from the interior of their defensive line.

Last season, Vea recorded a Pro Football Focus pass-rush grade of 77.0, ranked as the 12th-highest among defensive linemen.

He could be the same type of player the Giants lost in April, and maybe cost a little bit less.

How Would a Giants-Vita Vea Trade Work?

If the New York Giants were to pull the trigger on a trade for Vea, they would first have to agree on a new contract with him.

After all, that’s what his dispute with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was in the first place.

Spotrac projects the eight-year veteran to sign a two-year, $55.5 million contract, bumping his annual salary to $27.8 million.

That would put him just under Lawrence as the third-highest paid defensive tackle in the league.

Of course, there’s also the question of what the Giants would send back in a hypothetical trade.

Shipping out edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who has been at the center of trade rumors all offseason, may be the enticing player the Buccaneers would be interested in.

It all boils down to whether John Harbaugh and new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson feel they need a new pass rush specialist on the interior of their defensive line, and whether Tampa Bay is unwilling to pay Vea.