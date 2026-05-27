Giants Rookie Pokes Fun at Jaxson Dart With Custom “Gift”

After being drafted by the New York Giants, Francis Mauigoa quickly started forging a bond with Jaxson Dart. Following some recent behind-the-scenes antics, the offensive lineman seems to be getting along just fine with his new quarterback.

On May 26th, Mauigoa posted a video on his Instagram of a special “gift” he had made for Dart. It was a custom Miami Hurricanes jersey with his name on it following their victory over Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl earlier this year.

Dart spent the majority of his college career at Ole Miss, aside from playing his freshman season at USC. His talent was on full display with the Rebels, proving himself to be a promising prospect at the quarterback position. Dart’s best campaign at Ole Miss came as a senior, where he threw for over 4,200 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Jaxson Dart Elated Giants Drafted OL Francis Mauigoa

Mauigoa had one of the most notable moments of the first round of the NFL Draft after being selected 10th overall by the Giants. When expressing just how much football means to him, he famously said that he’d be willing to die for Dart on the field.

Following the conclusion of last week’s OTAs action, Dart touched more on Mauigoa’s draft night comments. He was fired up in the moment and is glad New York was able to secure him with one of their two first-round picks.

“I was hype. I was yelling at the TV back to him,” Dart told reporters. “He was the guy on the offensive line that I was hoping that we would be able to get…I was thrilled just to get the chance to play with him.”

Mauigoa was one of the top OL prospects in the 2026 draft, and now he’ll be tasked with protecting Dart during his first full season as the Giants’ starting QB.

Giants Rookie is Eager to Get to Work With Jaxson Dart

Over the past few years, the Giants have leaned into a youth movement and built a strong young core on both sides of the field. Dart is at the center of it as the team’s QB moving forward, and Mauigoa is eager to carve out a spot for himself in the franchise’s future.

Dart and Mauigoa had the opportunity to link up on draft night, where they also spoke about his stunning comments. The rookie lineman doubled down on his feelings during his first media availability, where he opened up on his excitement to play alongside the young QB.

“It was awesome,” Mauigoa said of his first talk with Dart. “I’m really excited to get it going with him, to block my ass off for him and get him to make plays. He’s so down to earth, humble kid who loves fishing. Can’t wait to get out on the water with him someday.”

Between rookie minicamp and OTAs, Mauigoa has already been hard at work for the Giants this offseason. He’ll enjoy some downtime over the summer, before the real ramp-up for his first NFL season begins with training camp in July.