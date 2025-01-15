Giants Tipped to Draft ‘Terrifying’ Partner for Dexter Lawrence II

Going after the best quarterback they can get with the third-overall pick seems like the obvious strategy for the New York Giants in the 2025 NFL draft, but one writer believes the selection would better be used landing a “terrifying” partner for All-Pro nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II, in the form of Michigan’s Mason Graham.

The case for shunning a quarterback for “the most pro-ready talent in this draft” has been made by Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team. He believes the Giants should “double down on their current strength in the defensive front seven” because “Graham next to Dexter Lawrence would be, frankly, terrifying for opposing offensive lines.”

Defensive line help is far from the top priority for the perpetually rebuilding Giants. Yet, Crabbs predicts “New York’s quarterback need is going to need to be filled elsewhere in this scenario. And it is likely for the best for New York’s future, too — given that GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are entering the year with the hottest of seats. Lame duck decision-makers committing to a first-round quarterback is, typically, a toxic cycle.”

Although kicking the QB can a little further down the road would be a risk, there’s merit to drafting to a strength. It’s how teams build elite units, something that’s always a winning formula in foundational areas like the trenches.

Mason Graham Would Fix Core Giants Weakness

Despite the presence of Lawrence and bookend edge defenders Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, the Giants’ front seven has a core weakness Graham would fix. Namely, Big Blue is soft against the run, giving up 4.6 yards per carry in 2024, 4.7 in 2023 and a whopping 5.2 in 2022.

Graham would make the Giants sturdier on the ground thanks to plays like this one highlighted by Nate Tice of Yahoo! Sports.

Putting Graham over the ball would give the Giants a focal point for their run defense. Somebody able to occupy and disrupt double teams to create plays for others, while also getting into the backfield often enough himself.

Graham finished his career with the Wolverines by putting an exclamation point on his natural talent for stuffing the run. He graded highest during a destructive display against Ohio State, according to PFF College.

The Giants need a natural anchor against the run if they’re going to be competitive in the NFC East. It’s a division loaded with quality running games, led by former Giant Saquon Barkley, who rushed for over 2,000 yards for the Philadelphia Eagles this season.

Letting Graham handle the dirty work over center would also boost New York’s pass rush. Specifically by allowing Lawrence to be moved across the front to isolate weaker blockers.

Dexter Lawrence Needs Draft Help

Lawrence has been in sensational form since a breakout season in 2022. He was at his most dominant during this campaign before a season-ending elbow injury struck.

Before landing on injured reserve, the 27-year-old had logged a career-high nine sacks in just 12 games. The problem is Lawrence is so dominant and lacks support, so he’s an obvious target for opponents to double team.

No. 97 had “been double-teamed on 63.3% of his pass rushes this season, the highest rate faced by any player since at least 2018 (min. 100 pass rushes)” by the end of October, according to Next Gen Stats.

Lawrence needs help, and the Giants are in the prime position to find some in this year’s draft. Graham is imposing and talented enough to take attention away from Lawrence, particularly on passing downs.

Doubling Lawrence won’t be a default setting for teams when Graham can also collapse the pocket like he did with “violent and quick hands” on this play, per ESPN’s Jordan Reid.

The Giants weren’t dominant defensively under coordinator Shane Bowen this season, ranking 21st in points and 24th in yards. Bowen is still expected to be back, according to the New York Post’s Paul Schwartz, but the play-caller will need a Graham and Lawrence partnership to significantly boost those numbers.