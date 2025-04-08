Giants Connected to ‘Dangerous’ 6-Foot-5 Pass-Catcher Prior to NFL Draft

The New York Giants may not be satisfied at tight end after drafting Theo Johnson in 2024 — with popular Miami Hurricanes prospect Elijah Arroyo set to visit Big Blue ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Miami TE Elijah Arroyo has a visit today with the [Houston] Texans, the [Cleveland] Browns on Tuesday, and the Giants on Wednesday,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on April 7.

The 6-foot-5 tight end is a really intriguing offensive pass-catcher who The 33rd Team’s lead draft analyst Kyle Crabbs called a “dangerous receiving weapon.” Comparing him to Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts.

“Arroyo has a massive wingspan, plucky hands, and explosive athleticism at his disposal,” Crabbs scouted. “The Canes used that in many of their RPO, play pass, and screen game work this season. That level of receiving versatility is admirable and should be considered a template for what a role could look like in an NFL offense.”

The Draft Network’s Daniel Harms agreed, describing Arroyo as a “vertical weapon whose sticky hands and football IQ make him a matchup problem.”

If selected by the Giants, Arroyo would most likely compete with Johnson for snaps. Although, the two could pair well together in specific two-TE passing formations.

Veteran Chris Manhertz is also returning as NYG’s main blocking tight end. And both Greg Dulcich and Daniel Bellinger are still on the current 90-man roster too.

Potential Giants NFL Draft Target Elijah Arroyo Ranked 43rd in Daniel Jeremiah’s Top 50

Arroyo is the fourth-rated tight end prospect on draft expert Daniel Jeremiah’s latest top 50 ranking. Jeremiah places him No. 43 overall for the entire 2025 class of prospects.

“Arroyo is an athletic, seam-stretching tight end with ideal size/length,” Jeremiah detailed within his ranking. “He moved around the formation in Miami’s offense, but he did most of his damage flexed out in the slot.”

“[Arroyo is] sudden in his release, and he gains speed as he climbs down the field,” the analyst went on. “He’s at his best when he’s attacking vertically or running away from defenders on crossers. He isn’t a nuanced/polished route runner, but he has a good feel to find space when his quarterback scrambles.”

Jeremiah also noted that Arroyo tracks the ball “very well over the shoulder” with “reliable hands and good speed after the catch.

“Overall, Arroyo is still developing as a complete route runner, but he can do a lot of damage on limited touches because of his speed,” Jeremiah concluded.

Miami Tight End Elijah Arroyo Has Injury History

The Giants are likely getting a closer look at Arroyo so that they can check out his medicals.

“Arroyo is a move tight end whose medical and athletic testing need to check out to give him a legitimate shot at being a productive pro,” NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein stated ahead of the draft.

Explaining: “Arroyo enters the evaluation process with questions to answer after a knee injury took chunks of two seasons from him.”

To be fair, Arroyo put together a great performance during 2025 Senior Bowl week. He’s also coming off a 13-appearance campaign in which he racked up 590 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns catching passes from potential No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.

So, any medical checks will be due diligence more than anything else. Having said that, it never hurts to see for yourself. The Giants will do just that when Arroyo visits on April 9.