Embattled Giants Running Backs Deliver OT ‘Stunner’ Against Texans

No position group in the NFL has been in the crosshairs more than the New York Giants running backs over the last week — a week that saw starter Cam Skattebo benched, veteran Najee Harris released and the entire group put on double secret probation by head coach John Harbaugh.

When the Giants needed gutsy plays to beat the Houston Texans in Week 7, the running backs led the way: Skattebo ran for 42 yards in overtime, setting up a walk-off 30-yard touchdown run by Devin Singletary against his former team.

Skattebo led the way with a virtuoso performance — 17 carries for 124 yards and 1 touchdown. The three Giants running backs, Skattebo, Singletary, and Tyrone Tracy, met on the field for an emotional embrace after the win.

The Giants were 10-point underdogs against the Texans.

“Cam Skattebo sets it up, Devin Singletary brings it home,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “The Giants — big time underdogs — pull off a stunner in Houston.”

Singletary’s Walkoff TD Came Against Former Team

To add insult to injury for the Texans, the walk-off touchdown came from Singletary, who played for the Texans in 2023.

“Devin Singletary scores the game-winner vs. his former team,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on X. “Giants beat Houston, hold on to first place in the NFC East.”

“Unreal ending to Giants/Texans — Against the vaunted Houston defense, ball at the 28 in OT, New York wins it with a 42-yard run by Cam Skattebo, then a 30-yarder down Main Street from Devin Singletary,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote on X. “Giants 4-2-1, and in first place going into their bye.”

“No one could tackle Devin Singletary until John Harbaugh got his arms around him to celebrate that beautiful overtime TD run,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on X. “What an incredible effort by this undermanned team. Giants are 4-2-1. They had four wins last season.”

NFL Punishment Likely Awaits Cam Skattebo

For the second time in October, Skattebo likely faces an NFL fine for illegally using his helmet, with the latest incident coming when he was flagged for a personal foul in the first half against the Texans.

On October 2, Skattebo was fined $7,073 for impermissible helmet use in a Week 3 win over the Tennessee Titans.

“Giants RB Cam Skattebo just absolutely obliterated Texans S M.J. Stewart — but was called for unnecessary roughness for lowering his helmet,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “This is not the NFL you grew up watching.”

Both Giants head coach John Harbaugh and Skattebo were incensed following the penalty flag, screaming at refs from the sideline.

“Cam Skattebo having a discussion with the ref during the timeout about the personal foul he was called for on the last drive,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on X.