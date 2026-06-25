ESPN Analyst Calls out Cam Skattebo for ‘Below Average’ Rookie Season

Cam Skattebo is confident he will have a historic season in 2026.

Yet, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell isn’t a believer.

The NFL writer threw cold water on popular second-year New York Giants running back’s potential, citing his poor advanced metrics and return from the “gruesome ankle injury.”

Skattebo, who had 410 yards rushing and averaged 4.1 yards per carry before sustaining his lower-leg in the Giants’ 38-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8 is ready to start training camp at 100%. He has already predicted a 2,000-yard campaign for himself in 2026.

Barnwell: Cam Skattebo’s Metrics Were ‘Below Average’ in 2025

Barnwell ranked the Giants 31st among offensive playmakers, ahead of only the Miami Dolphins. He cited Malik Nabers’ devastating knee injury as the culprit, but he also noted Skattebo’s injury and underlying struggles as a rookie.

“The Giants would rank higher if not for the serious injuries suffered by their young talent in 2025,” Barnwell wrote. “While Cam Skattebo’s return from a gruesome ankle injury appears to be closer to completion, the RB was already below average by metrics such as yards per carry, success rate and explosive play rate as a rookie before the injury.”

Skattebo finished 42nd in the NFL among qualifying running backs in forced missed tackles (22) and explosive runs (10), according to Pro Football Focus.

Some of his woeful numbers are no doubt due to him missing their final nine games, especially since PFF rated Skattebo as the 13th-best qualifying halfback among 55 (80.5 grade).

Barnwell: The Giants Need Malik Nabers Back

Much of the Giants’ 2026 offensive success hinges on Nabers’ ability to recover from a torn ACL, which he of course sustained in quarterback Jaxson Dart’s first NFL start last October. Wan’Dale Robinson went to the Tennessee Titans, and the Giants replaced him with suspect journeymen like Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin III.

“If Nabers isn’t ready to be the guy, the Giants are going to struggle to find receivers for Jaxson Dart,” Barnwell wrote. “Wan’Dale Robinson filled that role as the primary wideout a year ago, but he has been replaced by Darnell Mooney, who is both a downgrade and too stylistically similar to Darius Slayton.

Nabers suffered a setback while recuperating from his knee injury earlier this offseason, which has his Week 1 status thoroughly in doubt. Nabers’ absence could have a ripple effect of making rookie Malachi Fields a must-start option Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

“Even when Nabers does return, it’s fair to wonder whether he’ll be anything close to 100%,” Barnwell wrote. “Third-round pick Malachi Fields will have to make an immediate impact to give the Giants a play-style alternative.”

Plus, Barnwell noted, Giants fans are putting a lot of faith in unproven tight end Isaiah Likely.

“Tight end Isaiah Likely flashed during his time with the Ravens,” Barnwell wrote “But after an 111-yard game on national television in the 2024 opener against the Chiefs, he has topped 75 receiving yards just once over the ensuing two years.”

All those factors leave Giants fans needing to again practice patience.

“Let’s check back in a year when everyone is (hopefully) healthier,” Barnwell wrote.