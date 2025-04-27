Giants Make Evan Neal Decision After Surprise Draft Steal

The New York Giants already had a decision to make about the future of Evan Neal, but a surprising turn of events in the 2025 NFL draft may have sealed the disappointing offensive lineman’s fate.

Neal has flopped since being drafted seventh overall in 2022. He hasn’t made the grade at right tackle and could be facing a transition to guard, but it’s far from certain because general manager Joe Schoen got a steal this year.

It happened in Round 5 when Purdue tackle and guard Marcus Mbow fell to the Giants with the 154th pick. Schoen revealed the Giants “were surprised Mbow was available. He said there were no red flags that caused him to slide. Mbow was in consideration with their fourth-round pick,” per Dan Duggan of The Athletic, who also revealed Mbow was ranked 84th by his colleague Dane Brugler.

Getting a player they liked later than expected may have sealed the deal for the Giants when it comes to Neal’s contract status. It appeared that way when Schoen soon confirmed “they won’t exercise Evan Neal’s fifth-year option. No surprise there. Sounds like he’ll work at guard and tackle,” according to Duggan.

Mbow’s versatility increases the jeopardy facing Neal. The rookie’s ability to play anywhere along one side of the trenches gives the Giants more ways of getting better up front.

Marcus Mbow Can Take on Role Evan Neal Couldn’t Handle

The Giants already have a plan for the player who’s arguably the steal of a draft class also featuring another prominent hidden gem. That strategy, described by Duggan, is for Mbow to “start working at tackle. They already have Andrew Thomas, Jermaine Eluemunor and James Hudson there. So Evan Neal’s path to a roster spot (which isn’t a lock) is clearly at guard.”

While he’s going to begin his career in the pros on the edge, Mbow possesses the play strength and leverage to slide inside. The agility of a former basketball player gives Mbow flexibility he thinks will allow him to “play all 5 positions, having started learning center during the pre-draft process just in case,” per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Leonard pointed out one possible reason why Mbow may have seen his stock tumble during this draft. As he put it, “Some teams had injury concerns. Broken leg in 2023. Played 12 games last year, though.”

Slotting a natural swing lineman like Mbow into the mix has bolstered depth along the O-line for the Giants. The depth chart will look stronger if Neal becomes a competent guard, but a lot will depend on how he responds to the disappointment about his contract.

Evan Neal Facing Last Chance With the Giants

Neal hasn’t been able to make his impressive physical profile count in the NFL. The 6-foot-7, 340-pounder has been sluggish reacting to speed on the outside and has rarely matched quick hands with smart and agile footwork.

Those failings, along with ankle, hip and rib injuries, have rendered Neal a liability up front. He allowed two sacks, five quarterback hits and 17 pressures across 456 snaps at right tackle last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

There is still potential in the 24-year-old. Specifically, the straight-ahead power Neal can achieve when he gets everything moving the right way.

He has a better chance of doing that at guard, but Neal still faces an uphill battle to unseat Jon Runyan Jr. or Greg Van Roten in the starting lineup. If Mbow also impresses inside this offseason, Neal will be one step closer to bust status and an inevitable exit from the Giants.