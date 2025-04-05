Giants $24.5 Million Bust Seems ‘Destined’ for Position Change: Insider

At the NFL owner’s meeting, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen noted that former top 10 draft pick Evan Neal is “open” to a position change from offensive tackle to guard — something fans have been clamoring for a long time.

Later, ESPN NYG insider Jordan Raanan followed up on those comments. Stating: “Evan Neal seems destined for a move to guard.”

“It would seem, with Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor entrenched as the starting tackles, that a move to guard would make sense,” Raanan continued. “Neal has struggled in his first three seasons at tackle, ranking 74th of 76 qualifying tackles in pass block win rate (82.9%) since entering the league.”

At the owner’s meeting, Schoen concluded that Neal is “willing to do whatever he can do to help the team.”

Giants Must Try Evan Neal Position Change to Guard Before It’s Too Late

After being selected first round, Neal signed a rookie deal that was worth approximately $24.551 million. Assuming the Giants pass on Neal’s fifth-year option, that rookie deal will come to an end following the 2025 campaign.

Realistically, the Giants should have changed Neal’s position to guard last year. That would have given them one full season of evaluation before deciding on the fifth-year option.

Unfortunately, they’ve already missed that opportunity, and now they must make this switch before it’s too late.

Perhaps Big Blue can still trade Neal or work out a long-term extension if he shows some success at guard. Otherwise, they’ll get absolutely nothing out of a former No. 7 overall pick.

It’s easy to forget that Neal only turns 25 years old in September. There’s still a chance he could develop into something useful, but the Giants must act fast.

Giants Should Also Switch Failed Third Rounder Joshua Ezeudu to Guard

While they’re at it with Neal, the Giants would also be wise to change Joshua Ezeudu’s position to guard. The former third rounder has been just as much of a bust as the aforementioned first rounder at offensive tackle, and it’s time NYG let them both compete inside.

The Giants invested in a new veteran swing tackle in free agency, signing James Hudson III. They also brought in OT depth in Stone Forsythe.

These moves hinted that Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are done waiting on Neal and Ezeudu to figure it out.

Having said that, there is now a logjam at guard. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, considering all the injuries the Giants have dealt with in the past.

However, it does create a massive camp competition on the interior if the plan is to move both Neal and Ezeudu inside.

If fully healthy, Jon Runyan Jr. will start at left guard. Either veteran Greg Van Roten or 2024 UDFA standout Jake Kubas would then be the likely frontrunner for right guard.

That’s where the open competition would occur. Big Blue brought back veteran backup Aaron Stinnie and Austin Schlottmann is still under contract for one more year.

Along with Neal and Ezeudu — potentially — that would give the Giants seven guard candidates before the NFL draft. Most would be competing for a roster spot, but the hope is this team finally achieves sturdy OL depth.

Adding more tackle insurance in the mid to late rounds of the draft might also be smart.