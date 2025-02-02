Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Giants QB Daniel Jones Predicted to Replace Super Bowl Winner

Former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones
Former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is being proposed as a good replacement for a Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

Former New York Giants and current Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daniel Jones could be a hot commodity if he walks during free agency. Even though his record with the Giants wasn’t perfect, finding a quarterback with potential is a tall task in the NFL, and Jones has plenty of starting experience and, as it appears, the will to learn.

Now, Jones is being predicted to leave the Vikings and replace a quarterback who’s not only been to a Super Bowl but won the whole thing.

Former Giants and Current Vikings QB Daniel Jones Landing Spots

NFL analyst and expert Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports has a feature out, published January 28, proposing some major quarterback trades for the offseason. Considering the new class of quarterbacks coming from college football is fairly weak for the 2025 NFL Draft, it’s possible veteran quarterbacks will be in even more demand than usual during the offseason.

“Several high-profile starters are on track to become free agents in March, and a number of others could also be available via trade,” Benjamin noted in the feature.

So, Benjamin paired 17 different veteran quarterbacks with teams, looking at “everything from blockbuster reunions to backup swaps.”

For Daniel Jones, Benjamin proposes that he heads to the Los Angeles Rams to eventually replace the Super Bowl-winning Matthew Stafford. While that might seem wild, Benjamin has his reasons.

“Matthew Stafford is the unquestioned starter if he returns, but he’s soon to be 37,” Benjamin stated in the piece. “It’s time Sean McVay gets a younger arm to develop, and he’s embraced reclamation projects before (i.e. Baker Mayfield).”

So, Benjamin thinks Jones could step in for Stafford when the latter’s time is up. Stafford turns 37 in February, and per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, he doesn’t plan to retire during the offseason.

From The Insiders in Mobile: Rams QB Matthew Stafford plans to return and play in 2025, sources say, though a deal likely needs to be worked out,” Rapoport noted in a January 29 post on X.

After the Rams’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs, Stafford told reporters that he would “take some time to think about” the possibility of retirement but didn’t seem too into the idea. He also told reporters, “I feel like I was playing some pretty good ball.” When asked by a reporter specifically if he has football left in him, he answered, “Sure feels like it.”

Stafford signed an adjusted contract with the Los Angeles Rams last summer, and his cap hit is $49.66 million.

New Quarterback for New York

In Benjamin’s piece about blockbuster trades during the offseason, he also discussed who the New York Giants could pull in to help in that area. It’s a given that the Giants need a franchise quarterback heading into the new season.

His pick is Russell Wilson of the Pittsburgh Steelers, stating, The G-Men reportedly had eyes on Wilson before the former Super Bowl champion signed with Pittsburgh, and now that Daniel Jones is gone, they could use his veteran arm again.” He added that many “think the Las Vegas Raiders could leapfrog New York via trade for a top rookie quarterback, putting the club in desperation mode.”

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

