Ex-Giants QB Daniel Jones Could Leave Vikings for Golden Opportunity

Former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is now on the Minnesota Vikings‘ practice squad, but he hasn’t seen playing time this season. Now, there’s another NFL team that could use a solid backup quarterback, and Jones could be just the kind of guy they’re looking to bring into the fold right away.

Jones, after all, has plenty of starter experience, and if a team needs a quarterback to fill in for their starter, he has a leg up on others with less experience.

Daniel Jones Could Help NFC East Team Thrive

The Philadelphia Eagles surprisingly lost to the Washington Commanders on Sunday, December 22. During the game, the team’s franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts exited early with a concussion and had to miss the majority of the game. The Eagles are currently figuring out if Hurts will be able to play in Week 17.

If Hurts is out, the Eagles will have to use either Kenny Pickett or Tanner McKee in their Sunday, December 19, game against the Dallas Cowboys. The team desperately needs one more win in the regular season if they want to be first in the NFC East, so it’s still very important for the Eagles to get at least one more victory.

With the Eagles’ quarterback position questionable, they could look to bring on another quarterback to add some depth to their roster.

“It wouldn’t be the worst idea but there aren’t many options available in free agency with just two weeks to go in the regular season,” noted NFL expert and analyst Patrick McAvoy of Sports Illustrated in a December 24 feature about the Eagles’ conundrum.

That’s where Jones comes in, as McAvoy notes, “There could be an intriguing option available on another team’s practice squad, though.”

“Former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had a rough ending to his time with the team,” McAvoy stated in the piece. “He landed a four-year, $160 million deal but was benched this year and eventually was let go. He landed with the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad and has been there over the last few weeks.”

Daniel Jones Could Reunite With Saquon Barkley

McAvoy also commented that the Eagles would be allowed to bring Jones on. Teams are able to sign players off other teams’ practice squads if they immediately add them to the active roster, according to the NFL’s rules.

That’s not to mention the idea of retuning Jones with his former Giants teammate Saquon Barkley, who’s having a monumental season with the Eagles. It would be pretty wild to see Jones and Barkley together on the field again, especially on the hunt for the NFC East title. Starting for the Eagles could be a golden opportunity for Jones.

“If the Eagles wanted to make another move, adding Jones would give the team a better chance to win than either Pickett or McKee. Plus, this move would reunite Jones with former Giants teammate Saquon Barkley,” McAvoy stated in the piece. “Nothing should be considered likely, but this could be a fun way to end the regular season.”

The Eagles could sure use a fun way to close out the regular season, and Jones could, too.