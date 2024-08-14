‘Powerful, Explosive’ Giants Hidden Gem Compared to Former Starter Dalvin Tomlinson

B

uzz continues to build for undrafted New York Giants’ defensive lineman Elijah Chatman, who’s been compared favorably to former starter Dalvin Tomlinson.

The comp came from CBS Sports’ Dan Schneier, who referenced how Chatman’s 6-foot “height gives him natural leverage on the interior and imo works in his favor similar to Dalvin Tomlinson.”

Chatman made Bruce Feldman’s Freak List last year and he referred to him as possibly the strongest player in college football.

Schneier also declared Chatman, signed as a rookie free agent this year, as a prime candidate to “make the #Giants 53 man roster” this time around. It’s becoming a common prediction, with Chatman even expected to oust one of this offseason’s notable arrivals in free agency, Jordan Phillips, from the final reckoning.

Schneier’s claim framed his reposting of a post from Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View, showing an interview with defensive line coach Andre Patterson. The latter credited Chatman with being a “strong, powerful, explosive kid,” even “probably the strongest guy on the team.”

Patterson also pinpointed why Chatman’s frame works to the defensive tackle’s advantage: “His lack of height helps him. Everybody in my room I got to talk about pad level. I don’t talk about pad level with him.”

Naturally keeping pads low creates the leverage needed to move blockers in the trenches. It’s what helped veteran Tomlinson succeed during four seasons as a starter at two different spots for Big Blue.

Hidden Gem Elijah Chatman Emerging as Something Special

Chatman has been getting noticed throughout this offseason, going from depth chart obscurity to working with the first team. No. 94 took some disruptive showings during training camp into the preseason.

The interior game-wrecker was a standout during Week 1’s 14-3 win over the Detroit Lions. Chatman led the Giants “in total pressures,” per Justin Penik of Talkin’ Giants.

Being able to generate pressure from multiple spots on the inside will be invaluable in the Giants’ defensive scheme. The philosophy is changing now Shane Bowen has replaced Don’ Wink’ Martindale as coordinator, but the new play-caller will still rely on a base three-man front and a four-man rush in obvious passing situations.

Those situations are where former SMU star Chatman could make his mark as part of the sub-package pressure fronts. Yet, his versatility might be just as useful for a line looking for depth.

What the Giants need is a lineman as flexible as Tomlinson to boost their cover at multiple spots.

Giants Need Dalvin Tomlinson Level of Versatility

Tomlinson, who currently plies his trade for the Cleveland Browns, once switched from defensive end to playing over the ball. The 55th pick in the 2017 NFL draft mastered the transition because of a diverse skill-set underpinned by core strength and natural leverage.

Those traits helped Tomlinson stand up blockers and stuff this run against the Baltimore Ravens in 2020, highlighted by Falato.

Tomlinson’s place next to future All-Pro Dexter Lawrence II summed up the strength of the Giants’ interior, but Lawrence is currently lacking a partner as stout. The Giants traded Leonard Williams to the Seattle Seahawks last season, before A’Shawn Robinson joined the Carolina Panthers, in free agency, so there’s room for a new force up front.

Ideally, Chatman can emerge as not only final roster material, but starter ready. Or else the Giants will be looking to Phillips, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Ryder Anderson or Jordon Riley to step up and take some attention away from Lawrence.