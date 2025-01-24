Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Giants QB Daniel Jones Could Leave Vikings for ‘Veteran’ Position

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Former New York Giants and current Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daniel Jones
Getty
Former New York Giants and current Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daniel Jones is set to be a free agent during the offseason.

Former New York Giants and current Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daniel Jones is at the center of plenty of offseason talk, since he’s set to enter free agency. If Jones doesn’t stay with the Vikings, all bets are off as to where he could land.

Of course, Jones won’t be back with the Giants, but he could be with another NFC team, one that offers him a stellar learning opportunity.

Vikings QB Daniel Jones Landing Spots

In a January 22 feature about the Best and Worst NFL landing spots for potential quarterbacks changing teams in 2025, NFL analyst and expert Kristopher Knox lays out where he thinks Jones should, and shouldn’t, land.

While Knox says that Jones could possibly remain in Minnesota and keep learning under head coach Kevin O’Connell, he believes that going to the Los Angeles Rams could be better for Jones. Why? He notes that O’Connell learned under Rams head coach Sean McVay, so having Jones learn under McVay could really help the still budding quarterback.

Knox also states that it doesn’t appear that the Rams will lose franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford to retirement, since following the Rams falling out of the playoffs, Stafford told ESPN’s Sarah Barshop that he still has some good football left in him.

Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo going to be a free agent, so the Rams “could use a veteran backup,” Knox notes, and “Jones could fill that role while learning under one of the brightest offensive minds in football.”

The absolute worst spot Jones could end up, according to Knox, is the Tennessee Titans.

“If Jones is looking to reestablish himself in the NFL, Tennessee won’t be the place to do it,” Knox noted, adding that the Titans will likely use their coveted No. 1 overall pick to draft a franchise quarterback.

Even with that new quarterback, Knox notes that the Titans will be “looking for a temporary placeholder.”

“Could Jones fill that role? Perhaps, but he’d gain little by leading an offense with arguably even less supporting talent than the Giants,” Knox added. “It’s also hard to see how Jones could grow as a quarterback in Tennessee.”

Daniel Jones Could Stay With the Minnesota Vikings

Jones could actually stay put in Minnesota, which is another turn of events. While many expect that Jones will move on from the Vikings, NFL insider Darren Wolfson doesn’t believe that’s the case.

“The Vikings want Daniel Jones back,” Wolfson said during a January 21 appearance on “SKOR North. “If there’s some sort of setback [with McCarthy], maybe Daniel Jones plays a little bit in September. But, that’s something to weigh. But, I do know the Vikings absolutely want Daniel Jones back.”

Those are strong words, and Matt Sidney from GmenHQ agrees that Jones staying with the Viking could be a good move.

“Re-signing Jones gives Minnesota a low-cost, low-drama option at quarterback while keeping the pathway clear for McCarthy to step into the starting role without unnecessary competition,” Sidney stated in a January 23 feature. “Jones is experienced enough to be a steady backup, yet unthreatening enough to avoid a repeat of the Darnold-McCarthy dynamic.”

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

Read More
,

New York Giants Players

Matthew Adams's headshot M. Adams
Deonte Banks's headshot D. Banks
Daniel Bellinger's headshot D. Bellinger
Dane Belton's headshot D. Belton
Ross Blacklock's headshot R. Blacklock
Tim Boyle's headshot T. Boyle
Brian Burns's headshot B. Burns
Elijah Chatman's headshot E. Chatman
Carter Coughlin's headshot C. Coughlin
D.J. Davidson's headshot D. Davidson
Tommy DeVito's headshot T. DeVito
Greg Dulcich's headshot G. Dulcich
Cory Durden's headshot C. Durden
Jermaine Eluemunor's headshot J. Eluemunor
Joshua Ezeudu's headshot J. Ezeudu
Cor'Dale Flott's headshot C. Flott
Bryce Ford-Wheaton's headshot B. Ford-Wheaton
Tomon Fox's headshot T. Fox
Graham Gano's headshot G. Gano
Elijah Garcia's headshot E. Garcia
Jamie Gillan's headshot J. Gillan
Eric Gray's headshot E. Gray
Art Green's headshot A. Green
Tre Hawkins's headshot T. Hawkins
Chris Hubbard's headshot C. Hubbard
Bryan Hudson's headshot B. Hudson
Jalin Hyatt's headshot J. Hyatt
Adoree' Jackson's headshot A. Jackson
Theo Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Dyontae Johnson's headshot D. Johnson
Anthony Johnson's headshot A. Johnson
Patrick Johnson's headshot P. Johnson
Casey Kreiter's headshot C. Kreiter
Jake Kubas's headshot J. Kubas
Dexter Lawrence's headshot D. Lawrence
Raheem Layne's headshot R. Layne
Drew Lock's headshot D. Lock
Chris Manhertz's headshot C. Manhertz
Jude McAtamney's headshot J. McAtamney
Micah McFadden's headshot M. McFadden
Dante Miller's headshot D. Miller
Jimmy Morrissey's headshot J. Morrissey
Darius Muasau's headshot D. Muasau
Malik Nabers's headshot M. Nabers
Evan Neal's headshot E. Neal
Tyler Nubin's headshot T. Nubin
Rakeem Nunez-Roches's headshot R. Nunez-Roches
Azeez Ojulari's headshot A. Ojulari
Bobby Okereke's headshot B. Okereke
Gunner Olszewski's headshot G. Olszewski
Andru Phillips's headshot D. Phillips
Jason Pinnock's headshot J. Pinnock
Jordon Riley's headshot J. Riley
Elijah Riley's headshot E. Riley
Wan'Dale Robinson's headshot W. Robinson
Casey Rogers's headshot C. Rogers
Jon Runyan's headshot J. Runyan
Austin Schlottmann's headshot A. Schlottmann
John Michael Schmitz's headshot J. Schmitz
Isaiah Simmons's headshot I. Simmons
Devin Singletary's headshot D. Singletary
Darius Slayton's headshot D. Slayton
Ihmir Smith-Marsette's headshot I. Smith-Marsette
Aaron Stinnie's headshot A. Stinnie
Greg Stroman's headshot G. Stroman
Ty Summers's headshot T. Summers
Kayvon Thibodeaux's headshot K. Thibodeaux
Andrew Thomas's headshot A. Thomas
Tyrone Tracy's headshot T. Tracy
Greg Van Roten's headshot G. Van Roten
Armon Watts's headshot A. Watts
Dee Williams's headshot D. Williams
Divaad Wilson's headshot D. Wilson

Comments

Ex-Giants QB Daniel Jones Could Leave Vikings for ‘Veteran’ Position

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x