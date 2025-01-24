Ex-Giants QB Daniel Jones Could Leave Vikings for ‘Veteran’ Position

Former New York Giants and current Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daniel Jones is at the center of plenty of offseason talk, since he’s set to enter free agency. If Jones doesn’t stay with the Vikings, all bets are off as to where he could land.

Of course, Jones won’t be back with the Giants, but he could be with another NFC team, one that offers him a stellar learning opportunity.

Vikings QB Daniel Jones Landing Spots

In a January 22 feature about the Best and Worst NFL landing spots for potential quarterbacks changing teams in 2025, NFL analyst and expert Kristopher Knox lays out where he thinks Jones should, and shouldn’t, land.

While Knox says that Jones could possibly remain in Minnesota and keep learning under head coach Kevin O’Connell, he believes that going to the Los Angeles Rams could be better for Jones. Why? He notes that O’Connell learned under Rams head coach Sean McVay, so having Jones learn under McVay could really help the still budding quarterback.

Knox also states that it doesn’t appear that the Rams will lose franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford to retirement, since following the Rams falling out of the playoffs, Stafford told ESPN’s Sarah Barshop that he still has some good football left in him.

Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo going to be a free agent, so the Rams “could use a veteran backup,” Knox notes, and “Jones could fill that role while learning under one of the brightest offensive minds in football.”

The absolute worst spot Jones could end up, according to Knox, is the Tennessee Titans.

“If Jones is looking to reestablish himself in the NFL, Tennessee won’t be the place to do it,” Knox noted, adding that the Titans will likely use their coveted No. 1 overall pick to draft a franchise quarterback.

Even with that new quarterback, Knox notes that the Titans will be “looking for a temporary placeholder.”

“Could Jones fill that role? Perhaps, but he’d gain little by leading an offense with arguably even less supporting talent than the Giants,” Knox added. “It’s also hard to see how Jones could grow as a quarterback in Tennessee.”

Daniel Jones Could Stay With the Minnesota Vikings

Jones could actually stay put in Minnesota, which is another turn of events. While many expect that Jones will move on from the Vikings, NFL insider Darren Wolfson doesn’t believe that’s the case.

“The Vikings want Daniel Jones back,” Wolfson said during a January 21 appearance on “SKOR North. “If there’s some sort of setback [with McCarthy], maybe Daniel Jones plays a little bit in September. But, that’s something to weigh. But, I do know the Vikings absolutely want Daniel Jones back.”

Those are strong words, and Matt Sidney from GmenHQ agrees that Jones staying with the Viking could be a good move.

“Re-signing Jones gives Minnesota a low-cost, low-drama option at quarterback while keeping the pathway clear for McCarthy to step into the starting role without unnecessary competition,” Sidney stated in a January 23 feature. “Jones is experienced enough to be a steady backup, yet unthreatening enough to avoid a repeat of the Darnold-McCarthy dynamic.”