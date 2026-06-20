Giants Coach Sends Warning About Arvell Reese’s Development

They have ambitious and multi-faceted plans for rookie linebacker Arvell Reese, but the New York Giants have been sent a warning about their plans to develop the fifth-overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

It’s an urge to proceed with caution put into words by inside linebackers coach Frank Bush. He told Darryl Slater of NJ.com people need to let Reese simply “be Arvell Reese. We’re not going to put that thing on his shoulders. If he can be the best version of himself, everything will take care of itself.”

Bush was describing the need for those associated with the Giants not to make lofty comparisons between great NFL linebackers and Reese before the latter has even played a down in the pros. It’s a smart approach to reduce the pressure on Reese, but Bush is also concerned about another problem.

An issue to do with how the Giants and new defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson plan to deploy Reese during his debut campaign.

Arvell Reese Tasked With Adopting Complex Role

The Giants are expecting Reese to play multiple spots in this season’s defense. This should suit the former Ohio State stud’s natural versatility, but Bush cautioned the Giants have “got to be able to take advantage of his physical skill without overloading him,” per Slater.

It’s an understandable concern when Reese is being asked to line up inside, as well as being expected to rush the passer from various angles. That’s a lot for any first-year player to take on and perform at a high level, so the Giants should be happy about what else Bush has noticed about Reese during OTAs and minicamp.

Bush pointed out how Reese has “shown an amazing ability to grasp the information, understand the concepts and still flourish within the concepts. He’s not been a mistake guy. He’s been able to flash and make plays, even though we’ve got a lot going on with him. He’s proven that he can handle it. But we as coaches have got to understand where he is and when it’s time to backpedal a little bit and let the kid just use his athleticism.”

Those final few words are the essence of what Bush is trying to tell people about what they should expect from Reese. Namely, not to expect the 20-year-old to be an immediate master of all trades.

What’s good for the Giants is Reese doesn’t need to be an instant All-Pro. He merely needs to fit seamlessly into an already star-studded linebacker corps set to power a new-look defense.

Giants Primed for Linebacker-Led Defensive Revival

Building formidable defenses around rugged linebackers has long been a franchise hallmark for the Giants. It worked when Sam Huff manned the middle during the 1950s, then when Lawrence Taylor and Harry Carson underpinned dominant units in the eighties.

The same blueprint is being redrawn this year by the Giants drafting Reese after they signed two-time Pro Bowler Tremaine Edmunds in free agency. They are being counted on to handle coverage responsibilities and downhill run support while being bracketed by skilled outside pass-rushers Brian Burns and Abdul Carter.

Edmunds will be a vital veteran presence alongside Reese, although the former Chicago Bears starter must eliminate a worrying trend from his own game. Bush can help, thanks to his experience developing prolific tackling machines like Karlos Dansby, Brian Cushing, DeMeco Ryans, Kiko Alonso, Foyesade Oluokun and Cedric Gray during a lengthy coaching career.

The 63-year-old’s plan to take things slowly involves having Edmunds call the defense on the field. Bush explained how “You’ve got to be able to demand certain things. For a rookie, that’s hard sometimes. There are guys that have done it. I’ve coached rookies that have done it. But it takes a lot. You have to show up and keep your mouth shut early and earn the respect.”

Maybe Reese is talented and mature enough to handle the Giants putting more on his plate. Yet, for now, Bush’s savvy and measured approach should take the lead in refining a player important decision-makers risked a lot to acquire.