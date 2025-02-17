Giants Named as ‘Projected Suitor’ for Cowboys’ Potential $63 Million Free Agent

It’s not uncommon for division rivals to target one another’s free agents in March, and the New York Giants would be a great fit Dallas Cowboys UFA defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa in 2025 according to The 33rd Team’s Marcus Mosher.

After first estimating that Odighizuwa would earn a three-year, $63 million contract ($21 million per year) in NFL free agency, Mosher linked the Giants, Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders as “projected suitors.”

“This is not a particularly deep class when it comes to interior defensive linemen, but there are two top-end talents who will get massive deals,” Mosher wrote. “The first is Osa Odighizuwa, a four-year starter for the Dallas Cowboys after being selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.”

“[Odighizuwa] led all interior defenders in quarterback hits this season and is a force as a pass rusher despite less-than-stellar sack totals,” the NFL analyst went on. “He is on the smaller side for a defensive tackle, but teams prioritizing pass-rush ability and durability will fall in love with Odighizuwa this offseason.”

Finally, Mosher added that you can expect Odighizuwa to make at least $20 million per season.

Reasoning: “Given the lack of depth at defensive tackle in free agency, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he earned significantly more. We saw Christian Wilkins sign a deal worth upwards of $27 million last year, and Odighizuwa is younger and far more durable.”

Cowboys’ Osa Odighizuwa Would Give Giants Great 1-2 Punch Alongside Dexter Lawrence

One of the Giants’ strengths is their defensive front, but there was one weak spot that limited this unit’s impact in 2024, and that was the interior defensive line role next to Dexter Lawrence.

Odighizuwa would take over for veteran Rakeem Nunez-Roches — among others — in filling this position, which would then set up Big Blue with one of the most ferocious defensive lines in football.

On most passing downs, when the Giants operate out of a 2-4-5 formation, they’d flaunt OLB Brian Burns, Lawrence, Odighizuwa and OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux with inside linebackers Bobby Okereke and Micah McFadden just behind the front four.

At that point, the starting defense would just need another cornerback and another safety. Assuming Jason Pinnock doesn’t re-sign in free agency.

It would all start up front for the Giants though. According to Pro Football Focus, Odighizuwa recorded the fourth best pass rush win-rate (15.1%) in football last season among interior defensive linemen playing a minimum 50% of snaps.

For reference, Lawrence finished at a 12.5% pass rush win-rate before his injury.

Needless to say, opposing offensive lines would have to seriously think twice about doubling up Lawrence and Burns with Odighizuwa on the field, and if they do, the Cowboys free agent would get plenty of one-on-one matchups himself — as would Thibodeaux.

While expensive, an acquisition like this might just be the missing piece that this NYG defense has been looking for.

Giants Could Cut Rakeem Nunez-Roches to Free Up More Cap Space for His Replacement

The Giants are in a pretty decent spot financially, although it would be helpful to free up a little bit more cap space ahead of free agency. One easy way to do so — especially if general manager Joe Schoen is pursuing an upgrade on the defensive line — would be to release Nunez-Roches.

Bleacher Report listed Nunez-Roches as one of the Giants’ most likely cap casualties on January 20.

Writing: “Rakeem Nunez-Roches is a fine player. However, if the Giants get the idea that they want to carve out more cap space, he’s a player they are going to discuss. The Giants can create $3.6 million by releasing the veteran.

“Nunez-Roches is going to be 32 next season, and he’s only been a rotational run-stuffer. They are likely better off pocketing their cap savings and giving his snaps to a younger player who could be part of a rebuilding defense.”

Coupled with a cheap run-stuffer addition in free agency or the draft, a scenario where the Giants sign Odighizuwa and cut Nunez-Roches would be an absolute home run for this regime. Yes, Big Blue has needs elsewhere, but sometimes it is more impactful to turn a solid strength into an elite weapon.