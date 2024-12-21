Giants Could ‘Buy Low’ on 27-Year-Old Former 1,000-Yard WR

The New York Giants could target a new WR2 in 2025 NFL free agency and The Athletic’s NYG beat reporter Dan Duggan highlighted a former 1,000-yard talent that shouldn’t break the bank financially.

“Hollywood Brown could be a buy-low candidate after missing most of the season with a shoulder injury,” Duggan wrote on December 19.

He also noted that “[Malik] Nabers allows the Giants to avoid shopping in the priciest aisle [of free agency] occupied by [Tee] Higgins, [Amari] Cooper and [Chris] Godwin.”

Brown has spent the entire 2024 campaign with the Kansas City Chiefs, although he has yet to appear in a regular season game for his new organization. The big play threat suffered a sternoclavicular joint injury to his left shoulder during KC’s first preseason outing and has been sidelined ever since.

Having said that, he was just activated off the injured reserve on December 20 and Brown is expected to finally make his Chiefs debut in Week 16.

A former first-round selection in 2019, Brown began his career with the Baltimore Ravens. He put together his best season with the Ravens in his final one, accumulating 1,008 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns off 91 catches.

Baltimore then flipped Brown to the Arizona Cardinals for a first-round pick and he spent his next two years out west — posting receiving yardage totals of 709 and 574 in two incomplete campaigns.

Brown only cost the Chiefs $7 million in 2024, and he could make even less in 2025 considering he’s barely played. That might be a worthwhile risk for a team like the Giants that needs to add offensive talent in any way possible.

Hollywood Brown Has Had Trouble Staying Healthy Throughout NFL Career

Brown has been an impactful wide receiver whenever he’s been out on the field. The issue is that he’s missed a lot of time throughout his NFL career.

The 27-year-old speedster logged 14 games as a rookie, followed by back-to-back seasons with 16 appearances. From there, things have gone off the rails a bit.

Brown was active for 12 games in 2022 and 14 in 2023. Then he’s obviously been unavailable for the majority of the 2024 campaign — but could suit up for the final 3 regular season games if all goes well in Week 16.

The Giants have had major injury problems over the past two years, so Brown’s track record is a little bit concerning in this regard. Still, he might be worth a flyer as a quality deep ball complement to Nabers.

Jalin Hyatt’s Lack of Development Has Created Potential 2025 ‘Void’ at WR2 for Giants

With Darius Slayton heading into the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, there’s a hole behind Nabers. Duggan talked about this within his article.

“The Giants landed Malik Nabers as a No. 1 receiver with the sixth pick in this year’s draft,” he began. “That gives them the advantage of filling an expensive spot with a player on his rookie contract for the next three years.”

“Wan’Dale Robinson isn’t an impactful player, but he’s fine as a third target in the slot,” Duggan continued. “There’s a void at the No. 2 receiver spot with Darius Slayton set to hit free agency and 2023 third-round pick Jalin Hyatt failing to develop.”

Hyatt showed some flashes as a rookie, but it’s been a lost season in year two. In all honesty, the Giants have not awarded the 2023 third rounder many snaps.

He played over 50% of offensive snaps in three games this season. The first in Seattle yielded zero targets despite Hyatt appearing on 67% of snaps, but the youngster did catch 1-of-4 targets for 6 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals (81% snap share) and 4-of-4 catches for 39 yards in Germany versus the Carolina Panthers (73% snap share).

Since the Germany game, Hyatt has only recorded 2 receptions for 8 yards.