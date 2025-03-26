Giants Fans Saying 1 Thing After Russell Wilson Announcement

Heading into the offseason, the biggest question mark for the New York Giants has been who the team was going to tap for their franchise quarterback. After parting ways with Daniel Jones during the season, the Giants were left with their backups, but no lead signal-caller.

That all changed on Tuesday, March 26, when the New York Giants announced that they have “agreed to terms with 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson, pending a physical.”

Now, many Giants fans are saying the same thing about the signing.

New York Giants Fans React to Russell Wilson News

Wilson, 36, is the true meaning of the word NFL veteran. He has started 199 regular-season games with the Seahawks (2012-21), Broncos (2022-23) and Steelers (2024). He also has a 99.8 career passer rating. Did we mention he’s also won a Super Bowl?

While it’s impossible to please everyone with a pick, especially for such a high-profile position, in general, many of the people commenting on the Wilson announcement on the Giants’ social accounts think it’s a good move.

“Our qb room was just upgraded significantly. We have a pro bowl vet & a gunslinger locker room vet. Perfect mentors to help mentor the rookie qb,” one commenter stated. “The best qb room we’ve had in a while. Experience, talent, aggressiveness & leadership. This is how you do it. Bring in the rookie.”

“This makes sense. For 10.5M this gives them flexibility and leverage at 3rd in the draft,” another added. “Don’t have to force the pick with a qb and can taketh best player or offers that still give them a top 5-7 pick with more draft capital. Great move.”

“I like this move and signing Jameis also,” another said. “Now they don’t have to over reach for a quarterback. That’s how they got in this mess to begin with.”

A ‘Smart’ Move By the New York Giants

“Giants actually seeming to make smart moves. Wilson will be here for this year with Winston as his backup. Draft Hunter or Carter 3rd. Firm up all the other positions around him especially in the trenches,” another follower stated. “Draft your QB next year since we’re not going to be that good next year but the goal is to look competent at least. Draft a top QB in a better draft class next year and have him mentor behind Winston (or whoever else may be a one year rental). Have him take over during the season when he’s ready. Be ready to compete for the playoffs in 2027.”

According to ESPN, a source told the outlet that “at the start of the offseason,” Wilson “was interested in making a move to New York,” so this move isn’t totally out of left field.

“It was also believed that Wilson initiated a meeting with the Giants last offseason,” ESPN adds. “But the Giants weren’t willing to offer him the starting job last year. They were intent on giving Daniel Jones one more chance.” So, of course, “Instead, Wilson landed in Pittsburgh, and Jones began the season as the Giants’ starter but was benched and cut before the season concluded.”

Welcome to the Big Apple, Wilson.