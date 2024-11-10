Giants HC Brian Daboll is Once Again in Hot Water

The New York Giants are 2-8 following their matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Germany. The team obviously wants to snag more wins this season, and with that lackluster record, Giants head coach Brian Daboll has often been named among NFL coaches in the hot seat.

In a November 5 feature for the New York Times, NFL writer and expert Mike Jones names Daboll as one of the coaches that, at this point in the season, is really coming into question.

The New York Giants’ Losses Are Piling Up

In the article, Jones notes, “Brian Daboll, New York Giants Team owner John Mara said last month that he remains committed to Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, but as Daniel Jones’ ineptitude continues and as the losses continue to mount, it’s hard to envision him sticking with that stance.”

Jones added, “Especially with running back Saquon Barkley (the one that got away) delivering jaw-dropping highlights just down the road with the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Jones isn’t the only one who thinks that despite Mara saying that he’s sticking with Daboll, the coach could be heading out sooner than expected. In a November 4 piece for Fox Sports, NFL reporter Ralph Vacchiano echoes that sentiment and names Daboll as the No. 7 most likely NFL coach to be in danger of losing his gig.

“Why is he still on this list after co-owner John Mara promised that he and general manager Joe Schoen would be back in 2025? Mostly because what Mara actually said was that he won’t make any in-season changes and ‘I do not anticipate making any changes in the offseason,'” Vacchiano said. “The phrasing of these votes of confidence is always key.”

Vacchiano added, “Mara’s not lying or playing games. But he also knows that things can fall apart late to an embarrassing degree (just ask Joe Judge), and sometimes things happen that he just can’t accept (ask Ben McAdoo). So yeah, there’s a little wiggle room in his promise.”

On What It Would Take for the Giants to Split with Brian Daboll

Vacchiano added that, however, “it really would take something drastic to change his mind, according to sources inside the organization.”

“Maybe if they don’t win another game, or players start revolting, or Daboll’s press conferences just go off the rails — something like that,” he added. “His team is feisty, though, so the odds are good he’s not going anywhere. But stranger things have happened to this organization in the last 13 years.”

Nora Princiotti of The Ringer also weighs in on Daboll in a November 5 piece.

“Daboll kept his job despite a disappointing 2023 season and a conflict with former defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. In some ways, he’s doing a decent job attempting to put together an offense in which Daniel Jones does not ever need to throw the ball,” he said. “But the Giants look like a contender for the first pick in next year’s draft, and I’m not sure there’s enough evidence that Daboll (and perhaps general manager Joe Shoen) will be around to make that pick.”