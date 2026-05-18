Giants’ Game vs Former First-Round Pick Named ‘Must Watch’ in 2026

Most New York Giants fans deem all their games must-watch, but there is one interconference games in particular that fans may have circled after the schedule was released last week.

The Giants‘ Nov. 12 showdown against Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts was deemed their “must-watch game” according to beat writer Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic.

Jones, of course, was selected in the first round (No. 6) of the 2019 NFL Draft and spent nearly six years as head coach before the Giants dumped him midyear during the 2024 NFL season. Jones first joined the Minnesota Vikings before winning the starting-QB job and Indy before rupturing his Achilles tendon in December against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Giants’ Game vs Daniel Jones, Colts Deemed ‘Must Watch’

Current Giants general manager Joe Schoen didn’t pick Daniel Jones. Head coach John Harbaugh was with the Baltimore Ravens when Jones was released by the Giants. Most of Jones’ Big Blue teammates are onto greener pastures.

But Giants fans will certainly remember Jones’ up-and-down six years with the Giants and may be smelling blood when Big Blue heads to Indy to square off against Jones and Co. on Nov. 29. Plus, Jones is likely to be back at quarterback by the time the Colts and Giants kick off.

“A little bit of padding increases the chances he’ll be back in the lineup to face off against the team that selected him with the No. 6 pick in the 2019 draft,” Carroll wrote Monday. “There are some quality opponents on the Giants schedule this season, but the storylines in this matchup add plenty of drama.”

Giants’ 2026 Schedule Loaded With Potential Revenge Games

Jones vs the Giants may be Carroll’s one to watch, but Giants fans could be excused if that isn’t the game circled on everyone’s calendar.

Of course, New York’s Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys is one worth circling. The Giants snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Cowboys in Week 18 last year and could start their own head-to-head winning streak against Dallas for the first time since winning three in a row from 2015-16.

But the Colts game may not be their most compelling one against an AFC South opponent. New York’s Week 3 home date with the Tennessee Titans could also stake that claim, since it is both at MetLife Stadium and will be former head coach Brian Daboll’s return as Titans offensive coordinator.

Not only will Daboll surely be public enemy No. 1 in his return to East Rutherford, but he’s bringing friends as well. Daboll lured ex-Giants Wan’Dale Robinson, Daniel Bellinger and Cor’Dale Flott to Nashville this offseason, and those Titans players will be making their Meadowlands return too.

Those are early-season candidates. But their Nov. 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles could be a chance for running back Cam Skattebo to return to the place where he sustained his devastating, season-ending ankle injury last year.

The Giants’ Week 16 game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field could be an opportunity to exorcise the demons of blowing a 10-point fourth-quarter lead last year. Plus, those season-ending games against the Cowboys and Eagles, of course, could have playoff implications.