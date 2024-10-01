Giants Could Replace Brian Daboll With Super Bowl-Winning NFL Coach

The New York Giants lost to the Dallas Cowboys, 21-15, on Thursday, September 26, and even though it was a close game, a loss is a loss. As we head into Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season, some analysts are talking about possible replacement options for Giants head coach Brian Daboll if things go downhill the rest of this season. One name that’s being mentioned as a replacement option is none other than former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Bill Belichick ‘Always Had a Soft Spot for the Giants’

In a September 28 feature, NFL analyst and expert Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk says he thinks Belichick, who has won eight Super Bowls, could land as the new head coach for the Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys or Jacksonville Jaguars.

It’s worth noting that Daboll is also a Super Bowl winner, having won the Super Bowl five times and a national championship at the University of Alabama. So, his pre-Giants record is solid.

“Belichick has always had a soft spot for the Giants,” Florio wrote. “When details of the dysfunction over the handling of Jimmy Garoppolo emerged several years ago, a report surfaced that Belichick would want to coach the Giants if/when things end in New England. Depending on how the rest of the year goes, the Giants could be making changes, yet again; John Mara has fired four coaches in less than a decade.”

He added, “The possibility of Belichick landing with the Cowboys or the Eagles could be enough to get Mara to pull the trigger, making the guy who once quit as HC of the NYJ the new HC/GM of the NYG.”

Elsewhere, Florio notes that what he believes will tip the scale for Belichick to sign with a team is “to what extent an owner is willing to give contractual, if not de facto, control over the team to Belichick.”

‘That Defensive Line Under Belichick Would Be a Straight-Up Problem’

Florio isn’t the only one. In a September 26 piece for CBS Sports, Will Brinson also names the Giants as a possible home for Belichick. The other possible landing spots he names are the Jags, Cowboys, Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals.

“Buzz was building before Week 3 about Brian Daboll having locker-room issues,” Brinson stated. “Belichick’s coached in New York before. There isn’t a quarterback in place but if the Giants season submarines, they would have a good draft pick with a TBD QB class on deck. John Mara’s been extremely, um, active as an owner in recent years, which could potentially create an issue, but he also allowed Joe Schoen enough leeway to let Saquon Barkley walk into free agency and given Belichick’s history in New York, he’d probably cede control.”

He added, “That defensive line under Belichick would be a straight-up problem and the right offensive hire plus a quarterback plus Malik Nabers (a top-10 NFL wideout three games into his career) would be spicy.”

In a September 29 feature in The Spun, Daboll was also named one of the NFL coaches most likely to go after this season.

In the story, writer Chris Rosvoglou noted that, “At some point, Brian Daboll will have to take some criticism for the New York Giants’ struggles. Not every single issue can be Daniel Jones‘ fault, especially when the head coach is constantly playing for field goals.”