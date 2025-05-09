Giants Cut Undrafted Success Story From 2024: Report

The New York Giants relayed a roster cut on the evening of May 8, according to NYG team reporter Dan Salomone.

“Roster move: The Giants waived DL Casey Rogers,” Salomone noted on X.

Rogers impressed enough last summer to be offered a spot on the Giants’ practice squad. Eventually, he was even called up to the active roster later in the season.

Unfortunately, Rogers failed to leave his mark during his two regular season appearances. Over 33 defensive snaps and another 9 on special teams, the rookie did not record any statistics.

Before joining the Giants as an undrafted prospect, Rogers spent three years at Nebraska and two at Oregon. He accumulated 3.0 sacks and 13 tackles for a loss throughout his collegiate career, with 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 4 pass defenses and 1 interception for a touchdown.

Giants Beefed Up on Defensive Line in 2025, Leading to Casey Rogers Cut

Rogers feels like a victim of circumstance here, although one could argue that he was unable to seize his opportunity in 2024.

This offseason, the Giants made a calculated effort to beef up their defensive line. Alongside superstar Dexter Lawrence, NYG first added a versatile free agent in Chauncey Golston and multiple interior defensive linemen — including veterans Roy Robertson-Harris and Jeremiah Ledbetter, as well as UDFA Trace Ford.

Then, in the NFL draft, Big Blue was very happy to land third-round pick Darius Alexander. Not to mention, versatile first-round edge rusher Abdul Carter.

All of these newcomers made Rogers expendable, as the Giants now have a logjam of players on the defensive line.

The question is: Who will survive this competitive roster battle after training camp?