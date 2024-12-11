Ex-Giants QB Daniel Jones Could Exit Vikings for Surprising Team

Former New York Giants and current Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daniel Jones could be a good fit somewhere else, one NFL expert says.

The New York Giants are going into a high-profile game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, December 15, and while they juggle backup quarterbacks Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito, the team’s former quarterback, Daniel Jones, is with the Minnesota Vikings.

Jones is on the Vikings’ practice squad, so it’s not an ideal gig for him yet. Whether the Vikings will ever start Jones is in question, since Minnesota has quarterback Sam Darnold playing now and injured franchise quarterback J.J. McCarthy waiting in the wings.

Now, one NFL analyst and expert is predicting that Jones might get for a “second chance” with a team really in need of a quarterback.

Daniel Jones Could Get a ‘Second Chance’

In a December 11 feature for FanSided, Christopher Kline states that Jones “deserves another chance away from Giants purgatory.”

He also calls the New York Giants’ environment “toxic” and notes that Jones was “the butt of jokes and the focal point of criticism after every loss.”

“Despite standing behind possibly the NFL’s leakiest offensive line, Jones received the majority of the blame for copious sacks and rushed throws,” the NFL expert added.

But, Kline thinks Jones could bring something to one particular NFL team, and that’s the Tennessee Titans.

Kline notes that even though it’s “unclear whether or not the Titans will move on from Will Levis outright next season,” the 2025 NFL draft doesn’t have the best quarterback roster, “so there’s a case for kicking that particular can down the road.”

“The best course of action may be signing an established vet to challenge Levis in training camp,” he added. “In short, a QB competition could be worthwhile.”

Daniel Jones is a ‘Prototypical Athlete’

That’s where Jones comes in. Kline states that “Jones can at least hold a fire to Levis’ feet.”

“If Jones outperforms Levis, that at least clarifies something about the future in Tennessee. Jones probably isn’t a long-term starting option, but he’s a prototypical athlete for the position — 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, with mobility and an occasional canon — and he could provide a bit more stability with real pass protection and a viable playmaking corps,” Kline added.

Kline also notes that the Giants’ decision to waive Jones was due to “optics” more than anything, to kind of make a statement. He also says that for Jones, there’s no real future with the Vikings unless it’s as their backup quarterback. If Jones wants to start somewhere, he’ll have to bolt.

“It is perhaps foolish to tab Jones as a definite starter in 2025, but one has to think he deserves another chance,” Kline added.

Kline also thinks Vikings quarterback Darnold and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders would be a good fit for the Titans. But, since Sanders will likely be the first quarterback picked in the 2025 NFL draft, they would have to get a very high spot in the draft.

The New York Giants are 2-11 going into their game against the Ravens, while Baltimore is 8-5. Believe it or not, the Giants are 14.5-point home underdogs to Baltimore per ESPN, which is a lot, to say the least. USA Today has them a 15-point home underdog.