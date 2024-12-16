Giants’ Darius Slayton Has Blunt, 1-Word Message After Loss to Ravens

Following the New York Giants' loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton had a blunt, one-word message.

The New York Giants fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, December 15, in a 35-14 loss. The outcome wasn’t a surprise, since the Giants were going up against one of the best quarterbacks in the league, Lamar Jackson, and New York doesn’t have a franchise quarterback right now. But, a loss is a loss, and it still stings.

Following the game, Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton had a simple, one-word message to describe the team’s feelings.

Darius Slayton Gets Real About Loss to Ravens

Following the game, Slayton was asked in a postgame press conference about how he would describe the mental state of the Giants after the loss.

He used one word to sum it up, and that word was, “Disappointed.”

“I mean, obviously disappointed. We just lost,” he said, adding that, “Obviously, we knew that they’re a good football team [the Ravens], but at the end of the day, they put their pants on just like we do, so we obviously expected to play better, and we did not.”

When asked about how the Giants’ losing streak now compares to when Slayton joined the team in 2019, he stated, “I mean from a streak, losing, it’s somewhat similar.”

“But I mean, very different team at that time but I would probably say that our roster then isn’t what it is now,” he added.

Giants Backup Quarterback Tim Boyle on Stepping In

During the game, backup quarterback Tommy DeVito left with a concussion. So, the Giants brought in their fourth quarterback, Tim Boyle.

After the game, Boyle was asked about what the moment was like when he saw DeVito get injured and knew he would have to step up.

“It’s December football, and I get that,” he said. “It’s a lot of injuries, unfortunately. But I’ve been a part of it, so it’s not something I’m super foreign to. But it’s in the job description of being a quarterback.”

He added that the backups have to be prepared to go in when their time comes.

“It’s all hands on deck. All three of us are ready to go at that point,” he said. “The cool part about our room, (quarterbacks) coach (Shea) Tierney, he runs a tight ship. We have a really good group. I love Tommy. I love Drew (Lock, quarterback). We’re really close. We stick together.”

He added that the team supports each other and that “Drew was lovely today.”

“Obviously, it was my fourth week being here and first time really operating the offense,” he said. “Drew was being awesome on the sideline. Tommy’s been awesome, as well.” Then, he emphasized that he’s “grateful for those two.”

Head coach Brian Daboll explained the DeVito situation at the start of the press conference, stating, “DeVito had a concussion; that’s why he came out. So, Boyle had to play the second half there.”

When it came to the loss against Baltimore, Daboll said, “Played a good team. They played well. We didn’t play well enough.” He added that in the game, you simply have to “control what you can control.”