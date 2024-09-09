Giants Make Decision on Quarterback Daniel Jones: Report

The New York Giants went up against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 8, and New York fell in a 28-6 loss. Playing Minnesota, franchise quarterback Daniel Jones was 22-of-42 for 186 yards and two interceptions, and he also had one pick-six, so it was a disappointing game for Jones.

During a Giants press conference on Monday, September 9, head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that he’s made a decision on how he’s moving forward with the quarterback position.

Brian Daboll Has ‘No Plan to Sign’ Another Quarterback, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post

During the press conference, Daboll said he doesn’t plan to sign a new quarterback or change practice reps going forward.

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the outlet’s Giants beat writer and NFL expert, broke the news on X, stating, “Brian Daboll said today Daniel Jones remains the starting quarterback. No plan to sign another QB for competition and no plan to alter practice reps to give Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito more work.”

During a postgame press conference on Sunday, September 8, Jones fielded questions from reporters about his confidence level after the loss and pick-six.

When asked how he would describe his confidence level right now, Jones said, “Good. I think I’ve got to continue to get into a rhythm and get going, complete some balls, get things moving. I think we’ve all got to do that and that will help us build confidence and keep going.”

When asked what the problem was on the field against the Vikings for not just Jones but the entire team, Jones replied, “Yeah, I think obviously it’s largely my responsibility to help us do that. Keep going, complete passes, move the ball. I’ve got to look at where I can be better. I think we all need to work to get into a rhythm and execute consistently down the field.”

During the September 8 press conference, Dabdoll was also asked about what his message was to his team after the loss.

” I thought we prepared well. I thought they gave good effort,” he said. “I thought the defense played hard. We gave up a pick six down there. But, there’s a lot of things to clean up. Again, I’ve got to do a better job all the way around, and that’s what I’ll do.”

Growing Calls to Bench Daniel Jones from NFL Analysts

In a September 8 story after the Vikings loss, Sports Illustrated NFL analyst and expert Conor Orr said the team should bench Jones.

“Daniel Jones needs to be benched. Or, at the very least, notified that first-team reps in practice will be doled out on merit from this point forward,” he wrote.

In a September 9 feature for Gmenhq.com, writer Logan VanDine said he believes that “Daniel Jones has proven he’s not the long-term answer for the NY Giants.”

“Daboll can’t accept garbage play from his QB,” he stated. “If he sticks with Jones from start to finish in ’24, plenty of people are going to be calling for him to be gone by the time next offseason arrives. He needs to make a tough call here.”

Jones inked a four-year, $160 million contract with the Giants in 2023.