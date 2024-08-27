Giants Make Final Cut Decision on QB Tommy DeVito: Report

The New York Giants are keeping hometown boy Tommy DeVito on their 53-man roster going into the 2024-25 season.

According to a post on X from Jordan Raanan of ESPN NFL Nation, the Giants will have three quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster, per Giants head coach Brian Daboll. “That means Tommy DeVito remains along with Daniel Jones and Drew Lock,” Raanan wrote.

New York Giants Keeping 3 Quarterbacks on Their 53-Man Roster

Daboll told reporters before the team’s Tuesday, August 27 practice that the Giants plan to keep three quarterbacks as part of their original 53-man roster this season. It marks the first time Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen have kept three quarterbacks in the 53-man roster in their three years here, according to the Daily Record.

As John Flanigan of Yahoo! Sports notes, “That means that barring an outside addition over the next few hours, it is expected that local kid Tommy DeVito has made Big Blue’s initial roster.”

DeVito became a hometown hero last season, when he filled in Daniel Jones after Jones was injured. But, DeVito wasn’t seen as a guarantee for the Giants’ 53-man roster going into the new season, especially after the team brought Drew Lock in and signed him to a one-year deal. Flanigan notes that after Lock’s signing, DeVito “was seen as a potential roster casualty heading into this season.”

However, Lock suffered a hip injury during the Giants’ preseason opener against the Detroit Lions, which made it more possible that the Giants would keep DeVito on the roster.

DeVito played the entire game in the Giants’ preseason loss to the Jets, but it was a rough one for the player. He was sacked eight times. DeVito also went 14-for-27 but gained just 103 yards and took five rushes 48 yards.

Flanigan notes that while DeVito “knows the offense very well and is a fan favorite,” the quarterback would “likely only see the field if Lock or Daniel Jones were to go down with injuries, as was the case last season.” He also said that it “should be expected that he’ll stick around for the majority of the season as the third-string quarterback.”

Tommy DeVito Said He Wasn’t ‘Worried’ About Making the Roster

When asked about his future with the Giants during an August 22 press conference, DeVito said that it’s “not my decision.”

He added, “It’s not in my hands. So for me, it’s just to continue, every time I’m out on the field, show why I proved really to myself, first and foremost, that I belong somewhere in the NFL.”

When asked if he was “worried” about making the roster, DeVito replied, “I don’t know if the word is ‘worried.’ I think I’ve always carried confidence about myself. I’ve always just tried to go out each and every day and tried to play my best and be my best each day on the field. Whether it was last year or this year, no matter what happened. Because last year was last year. It’s in the past. We’re moving on to what is here now. I’ve just got to go out every single day in practice and games and just continue to try to improve and become a better player.”