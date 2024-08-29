Giants GM Sheds Light on Quarterback Situation

The New York Giants have put together their initial 53-man roster, and it includes three quarterbacks: franchise quarterback Daniel Jones, as well as backups Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito. In an August 28 press conference discussing the team’s initial roster, Giants general manager Joseph Schoen spoke about the team’s quarterback situation and whether they’ll keep three quarterbacks on the main roster for the entire season.

Joseph Schoen Feels ‘Good’ About Daniel Jones and the Giants’ First Team Offense

During the press conference, Schoen was asked how he feels about Jones and the Giants’ first team offense, especially going up against teams such as the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and New York Jets.

“How do I feel? I feel good about it,” Schoen replied. “The other words you put, that’s all you’re saying. I feel good about it. I feel good about where we are.”

When asked if the Giants plan to keep three quarterbacks on the main roster for the entire season instead of cutting it down to two, Schoen said, “yes.”

“Dabs and I were at the owners meeting in March. I think they said a stat, it was backup quarterbacks, took almost 2,500 more snaps last year than in the past,” he said. “You’ve already seen a couple. Buffalo with their backup. Up in Minnesota with a guy. There’s always been some injuries with quarterbacks as is. I think it is the way things went last year.”

Regarding the Giants’ current quarterback roster, Schoen said, “We like where Tommy (DeVito) is. Drew (Lock) had the injury, unfortunately. We’re going to continue to work with him. Daniel, we just think it’s probably the best thing to do right now with us.”

The ‘Emergency Third Quarterback’ Rule Change

One benefit to having three quarterbacks on the main roster has to do with a change to the NFL’s “emergency third quarterback” rule.

Tom Pelissaro of the NFL Network reported the change on Monday, August 26, writing on X, “NFL teams were informed that the NFLPA vetoed the revised Emergency 3rd Quarterback rule that would have allowed teams to elevate a bona fide QB from the practice squad an unlimited number of times. So, the rule reverted to the 2023 version, which says the emergency third QB must be on the 53-man roster, not an elevation.”

Due to the new rule, the Giants wouldn’t have been able to elevate DeVito from the practice squad as easily if needed. So, they had to put him on the 53-man roster and tag him as the emergency quarterback on game day.

When asked about the NFL rule change and what would have happened “if that rule hadn’t changed,” Schoen cut off the reporter and simply answered, “It did.”

Daniel Jones ‘Had a Good Camp’

When asked about all three Giants quarterbacks, Schoen said they were progressing and getting “better.”