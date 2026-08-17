Giants Get Back Key Offensive Lineman After Preseason Opener

The New York Giants are getting back a key member of their offensive line.

Center John Michael Schmitz returned to practice Monday after missing the preseason opener with a concussion.

Schmitz sustained the concussion in practice on Aug. 7, leaving New York thin up front.

New York visits the Miami Dolphins on Saturday (4 p.m. ET).

JMS Finished 2025 Season on Injured Reserve

With Schmitz back, his chances of being ready for the Sept. 13 season opener appear promising. Entering his contract year, Schmitz is seeking a bounceback year after finishing 2025 on injured reserve with a finger/hand injury.

The 2023 second-round pick underperformed when healthy, receiving poor marks from Pro Football Focus. Schmitz graded 29th out of 40 eligible centers with a 60.8 rating. In 13 games, Schmitz allowed 14 pressures and one sack. He was also penalized four times.

Encouraging Injury News for Giants

According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, backup center Lucas Patrick (knee) and cornerbacks Greg Newsome (knee), Dru Phillips (knee) and Paulson Adebo (hamstring) also returned to team drills on Monday.

The Giants came away mostly unscathed from injuries in Saturday’s 13-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, aside from running back Dante “Turbo” Miller (groin). Miller, a 2023 undrafted free agent who did not appear in a game last season, was waived on Monday.

Hudson a Bright Spot in Preseason Opener

With Patrick also out, Bryan Hudson has been getting most of the reps at center. Hudson, a 6-foot-5, 305-pound former practice squad player, started Saturday.

According to PFF, Hudson was the Giants’ second highest-graded starter along the offensive line (65.6) after allowing zero sacks and zero hits on 33 plays. Among starters, only rookie guard Francis Mauigoa rated higher (66.5).

“I think he’s done really well,” Harbaugh said last week. “It’s funny because we did feel like we needed to get him in there, even with the twos, and then now with the ones, and he’s risen to the occasion.”