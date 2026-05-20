Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Shares His Thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys

It goes without saying, but the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys are rivals. That rivalry just got a little bit more fiery with an assist from Kayvon Thibodeaux. The Giants’ outside linebacker is currently the subject of trade rumors. However, he made sure to clarify where his priorities are. They are not to be buddy-buddy with the Cowboys.

Thibodeaux Shares Thoughts on the Cowboys

When questioned about his view on the Cowboys rivalry, he was clear about his sentiments.

“I hate them,” said Thibodeaux.

What is truly noteworthy about that statement is the origin of this dislike. Thibodeaux hails from South Los Angeles and was actually a Cowboys fan. He cheered them on as “America’s Team,” much like children growing up outside the Cowboys area typically do. This ended when the Giants selected Thibodeaux fifth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

After being drafted by the Giants, Thibodeaux was clearly no longer cheering for the Cowboys and was fully committed to playing a part in trying to make things difficult for them. It appears that he has really bought into that role.

Giants & Cowboys Rivalry Ramps Up

This past history helps to somewhat explain why Thibodeaux is so passionate. It’s one thing to strongly dislike a rival who you’ve only known from the outside. Meanwhile, it’s a different story when you were raised as a fan before the transition took place. That transition happened when you were placed in the division. So, it’s safe to say that kind of change is likely to stick.

Thibodeaux’s statements are just another piece of what has been said about how he’s viewing New York this offseason. With trade rumors swirling, he’s saying that he’s embraced the rivalry and what it truly entails in the division. It doesn’t feel like he’s looking in from the outside, but more like he’s right there embracing everything with it.

For the Giants fans out there, any of that kind of fire toward a division rival, especially one coming from one of the top pass rushers in the league, tends to do well. No matter what happens to the Giants’ roster, Thibodeaux has clearly stated where his feelings lie about Dallas, who the Giants will be playing in Week 1 of the 2026 season.





