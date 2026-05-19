Giants Send Clear Message on Kayvon Thibodeaux Trade With Public Appearance

The New York Giants are just about ready to get into the thick of the offseason program, with OTAs set to kick off next week.

But first, the Giants, and their most prominent figures, graced New York’s Beacon Theater on Monday night for their annual Town Hall event.

The yearly gathering gives fans the opportunity to sit and talk with the most important members of the organization, and this year was the first time they got to do it with John Harbaugh.

Alongside Harbaugh, general manager Joe Schoen was in attendance, alongside franchise cornerstones Jaxson Dart, Cam Skattebo, and Brian Burns.

But another Giant was present last night, despite offseason speculation that the team could trade him, and that’s pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Kayvon Thibodeaux Could Be in Long-Term Plans for Giants

Thibodeaux, entering the final year of his rookie contract, has long been rumored as a New York Giants trade candidate.

Considering New York has four first-round picks at outside linebacker, including Thibodeaux, it makes sense that the one that’s set to be a free agent in 2027 would be the odd-man out.

But with the 2022 first-round pick in attendance at the Giants‘ Town Hall event last night, it could mean he is, in fact, in the long-term plans of the team.

“Random thought: OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux is among the current Giants players scheduled to be at tonight’s town hall event for the Giants,” wrote Sports Illustrated’s Patricia Traina in a post on X.

“If he was anywhere near close to being traded, I highly doubt he’d be included with other faces of the franchise who are scheduled to be part of the event.”

It makes sense. Why showcase a player to your most loyal fans if the team is just going to deal him in the coming months?

The likely answer is that the Giants have no intention of letting him go, at least right now, and the window closed after the 2026 NFL Draft.

There was chatter that the New Orleans Saints were in talks to acquire Thibodeaux entering Day 2 of April’s draft. It seems they weren’t willing to meet New York’s price, and they opted for Tyree Wilson instead.

Now, entering a contract year, the former Oregon standout seems set to play a role on the Giants’ defense, despite the logjam of pass rushers they have.

Kayvon Thibodeaux on the New Look Giants

So, it seems like Thibodeaux will remain with the New York Giants for at least one more season, and it will be his first under a new head coach.

Brian Daboll was the only coach the 2022 No. 5 overall pick played for, and he’ll certainly have a new experience under Harbaugh.

On Monday night, Thibodeaux was asked about what Harbaugh has brought to the organization in his short time as head coach, and his answer was short and sweet.

“(Expletive) different. It’s hard,” the pass rusher said, via the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy.

Clearly, Harbaugh has a different standard set for his players than his predecessor did, and things won’t be so easy in the offseason program.

It may just lead to a better product on the field in the fall.