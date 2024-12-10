Giants Urged to Trade for Kirk Cousins

The New York Giants are in need of a franchise quarterback, and one NFL analyst and expert thinks Kirk Cousins could be the guy.

The New York Giants are pretty much quarterback-less, following their parting ways with franchise quarterback Daniel Jones, who’s now with the Minnesota Vikings. The Giants are playing backups Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito, but they’ll need a franchise quarterback next season.

Enter quarterback Kirk Cousins of the Atlanta Falcons. One NFL expert and analyst thinks Cousins could be the answer to the Giants’ quarterback woes.

Kirk Cousins Could Be the Veteran Quarterback the New York Giants Need

In a December 8 feature for FanSided, reporter Grayson Freestone includes the Giants as one of the teams who could trade for Cousins during the offseason.

“New York Giants’ quarterback disasters could end with Kirk Cousins,” he notes in the feature. That’s quite a statement.

Freestone adds that while the Giants’ “coaching staff and front office is to be determined,” they’ll probably change a lot after the “disastrous season.”

“Knowing the intentions of how this team will approach the quarterback position is impossible. We have to wait to see who they hire,” he said. “However, fixing the quarterback position has to be done, and Kirk Cousins could do just that.”

It’s not all a go, though. Freestone admits that signing a veteran quarterback given the Giants’ roster “might not be the most wise thing to do,” but that since their hands were tied “after the Daniel Jones pick, perhaps adding a short-term solution isn’t the worst idea.”

He also says the Giants could do what the Falcons did and trade for Cousins while also drafting a solid quarterback.

Kirk Cousins Could Be a Top Trade Piece for 2025

Kenyon added that the Falcons made a big “splash in free agency last offseason” but adding Cousins on a four-year, $180 million contract. He continued that, “However, the Falcons selected Penix one month later. They clearly plan on having him take control of the team at some point, which typically happens in short order with top-10 picks.”

Kenyon added that one good thing for the Falcons is that they currently stand “atop the NFC South with a playoff bid looking likely. In such a bad division—one that doesn’t project to improve much by 2025—why rush to make changes?”

But, he adds that they shouldn’t necessarily be “scared of unleashing Penix” if he’s ready. “Cousins has a $40 million cap number next season, but he’s still effective enough to have a legitimate trade market,” he added.

Dave Holcomb of Sports Illustrated adds in a December 9 feature, “There’s little debate that Cousins is a potential trade chip. But all that really says is he has value on the trade market. That doesn’t mean the Falcons will have any interest in shopping him.”

He continued, “When the 36-year-old quarterback signed with the Falcons, it really appeared to be a 2-year deal with the potential for longer depending on his level of play.” Holcomb adds that he doesn’t think anything “has happened this season to change that plan.”