Giants’ Malik Nabers Gets Surprising Praise From Rival

The New York Giants fell to the Dallas Cowboys, 21-15, on Thursday, September 26, in a close and passionate game. Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers had another big showing on the field, successfully catching 12 of 15 balls passed his way for 115 yards. In this particular game, Nabers was up against Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, who Nabers previously said he was most looking forward to playing out of any other defensive player in the NFL.

Following the game, Diggs had some kind words to say about Nabers.

Dallas Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs Praises New York Giants’ Malik Nabers

Diggs told NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo he was “very impressed” with Nabers after the Cowboys’ win over the Giants.

“I’m very impressed with him,” he said. “I’m looking forward to all the battles we’re going to have.”

The kind words continued in a postgame press conference. When asked about how the defensive backs felt during the game, Diggs replied, “Yeah, just trying to get that other missing piece. We’re going to get it done.”

Diggs added, “We did a good job. Nabers had a good game, though. He’s a really good player. We just got to get a little stuff cleaned up, and we’ll be okay.”

Diggs and Nabers have shared quite a bit of interaction lately. Back in June, after Nabers made the comment that he was most looking forward to playing Diggs this season, a bit of a social media feud between the two started. At the time, Diggs responded with a post on X that said, “Giants been getting belt for some years now,” as well as a repost of the video hyping up the matchup.

When asked about the online taunting on Tuesday, September 24, Nabers played down the beef, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, stating, “It is what it is. I don’t really wanna talk about it now. It’s game time.”

New York selected Nabers with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The Giants have scored six touchdowns in their first four games of the season, and Nabers is responsible for three of those touchdowns. He’s the only Giants receiver with more than one successful touchdown catch this season.

Malik Nabers is ‘All Good’ Following Week 4 Concussion

Nabers suffered a scary concussion in the fourth quarter of the game. Reporters aren’t allowed to speak with players that are dealing with a concussion following an NFL game, so instead, Nabers took to social media that night to give the world an update on his health.

On his Instagram stories, Nabers wrote, “All good. Thanks for all the prayers.”

During a Giants press conference on Friday, September 27, head coach Brian Daboll gave an update on the star rookie. He stated, “Malik Nabers is in the concussion protocol but has no other injury updates at this point,” per Dan Salomone of the team’s official website.

The New York Giants’ next game is Sunday, October 6, against the Seattle Seahawks on the road.