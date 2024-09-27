Giants WR Malik Nabers Shares 7-Word Injury Update After Concussion

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll did not have an injury update on star wide receiver Malik Nabers — who left the Week 4 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with a concussion — after the game.

Having said that, the immediate update from Nabers inside the locker room was a bit worrisome.

“[Star pass rusher] Brian Burns was doing his postgame interview and shouted across the locker room to ask Malik Nabers if he’s good,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan relayed on X. Nabers responded, ‘Nah.’”

As Duggan noted, reporters are not allowed to speak with players that are dealing with a concussion after an NFL outing, but there is “no rule against teammates asking for us.”

“Obviously, he has a concussion,” Duggan added, “so that qualifies as not good.”

Later, Nabers sent out a more optimistic message on Instagram.

“All good 🙏,” it read. “Thanks for all the prayers.”

Nabers left the 20-15 defeat after an attempt at a fourth down conversion on the second to last NYG drive of the night. Quarterback Daniel Jones rolled to his left before zipping one toward Nabers on the sideline.

As the rookie tried his best to secure the grab and keep both feet in bounds, his head and neck came crashing down onto the MetLife turf. Nabers’ body then appeared to go somewhat limp for a moment as the pass fell incomplete.

The Giants ended up with one final opportunity after Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey missed a 51-yard field goal that would have made it an eight-point game.

Malik Nabers’ Concussion Puts Damper on Yet Another Explosive Performance in Giants-Cowboys

Nabers dominated once again on Thursday Night Football, keeping up with Cowboys superstar CeeDee Lamb throughout the game — and eventually outproducing him.

Although Lamb had a monster first half, he only finished with 7 catches for 98 receiving yards and a touchdown. On the Big Blue side, Nabers posted 115 receiving yards off 12 receptions — but was missing the touchdown, as was the Giants offense as a whole.

Despite that, Week 4 was the second time that Nabers has topped 100 yards. It was also his third straight outing with 10-plus targets as Jones and the G-Men continue to feed the first rounder the football.

Daboll brushed aside a question on if the Giants are too over reliant on the rookie during his postgame press conference, pointing to Wan’Dale Robinson’s big night that included 14 targets and 71 receiving yards.

“You’re not going to be able to throw the ball to five guys 10 times a game,” Daboll said. “Those are two of our really good players, and I think that’s what you try to do. When you’re devising game[plans], [you] try to get your best guys involved and supplement them with — I got a lot of confidence in the other guys.”

“If they do stuff to take them away, sure,” the Giants HC went on. “But we were doing a lot of different things too to try not to let them do that… That’s what you try to do is get your best guys involved.”

Brian Daboll Credits Daniel Jones & Giants With ‘Continued Improvement’ Despite Cowboys Defeat

Overall, Daboll seemed pleased with the effort of Jones and his team after Week 4.

“Again, the result stinks, but I thought there was improvement,” he said. “I think there’s been continued improvement [despite] the results.”

Daboll also expressed that he thought Jones “played well” against the Cowboys.

“I thought the quarterback threw the ball where he needed to throw it to the guys that he needed to throw it to today,” the Giants head coach stated. Earlier, Daboll even said that he’s “proud” of Jones for his decision-making in three straight games.

“I thought for three games [Jones has] been locked in. He’s played well, he’s seen the field [and] he’s delivered the ball where he needs to,” he reasoned.

Later, Daboll concluded that the Giants “played the game the way we needed to play it [and] just missed out on a couple of things.” He highlighted the run game as an area that his team must be better at in the future.