Giants Connected to ‘One-on-One Nightmare’ on Defensive Line: Report

The New York Giants will be spending a top 30 NFL draft visit on Florida State defensive lineman Joshua Farmer, according to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo — who was told this information while interviewing Farmer.

“I’ve done a bunch of visits and I have a lot more coming up,” Farmer shared, via Melo. “I have visits with the [Houston] Texans, [New England] Patriots, Giants and [Pittsburgh] Steelers, to name a few of them. Those are in-person visits, and I have more of them coming.”

“Joshua Farmer has been dominant throughout the pre-draft process,” Melo noted in his post, adding a quote from the 6-foot-3 defensive lineman, who voiced: “I’m expecting to go pretty high in the draft.”

Per Melo’s colleague at The Draft Network, scouting analyst Daniel Harms, Farmer is “a one-on-one nightmare with raw strength and lateral juice to cause havoc in the backfield against the run or pass.”

Based on that description, he’d fit right in on the Giants — who have a clear lack of playmakers on the defensive line outside of Dexter Lawrence.

Potential Giants NFL Draft Target Joshua Farmer Is Expected to Still Be Available in Round 2 or 3

Despite his confidence and the fact that Farmer has had a nice “pre-draft process,” he should still be available in round two or three for NYG.

Harms and The 33rd Team’s lead draft analyst Kyle Crabbs both originally gave Farmer a day three grade — although that projection could be higher now. NFL Network scouting expert Daniel Jeremiah ranked the former Seminole just outside his top 50 during his most recent prospect list.

So, it stands to reason that the Giants could be looking at Farmer in round two or three, depending on how much they like him.

“Farmer projects as a developmental starter,” Crabbs wrote in February. “His length would be well suited for a gap-control scheme if his leveraging at the point of attack can be more consistent.”

“His tools with length, hand power, and linear force through half-man relationships make him a potential real estate mogul on the interior,” the draft analyst went on, “but [Farmer] will need more consistent anchoring along the line of scrimmage to play to this optimized style based on his skill set.”

While Crabbs highlighted Farmer’s “elite length” and “upper-body power,” he also warned that “consistency will be key in any future situation.”

“Farmer would benefit from more vigilant pads and a continued maximization of his ability to win quickly at first contact,” Crabbs explained. “His traits are best in linear situations as compared to relying on agility laterally along the line of scrimmage.”

Joshua Farmer Believes He’s a 3-Down Lineman, ‘Take a Lot of Pride’ in Stopping the Run

During the interview with Melo, Farmer expressed that he feels he’s a three-down lineman in the making at the NFL level.

“I take a lot of pride in stopping the run, a lot of pride,” he said. “A lot of guys don’t do that. I love being an old school defensive tackle. When I get the dirty work done by stopping the run, it affords us opportunities to rush the passer.”

The confident NFL draft prospect also described himself as a “fantastic athlete who can play every position on the defensive line” if the Giants or any other team require that out of him.

Finally, Farmer discussed his potential impact at the next level.

“I’m going to make a big impact,” he predicted. “I want to make a big splash.”

“I was just talking with [Los Angeles Rams defenders and fellow Florida State alum] Braden Fiske and Jared Verse about that the other day,” Farmer continued. “We’re talking about the Rookie of the Year and the runner-up. We’ve been talking these last couple of days and they told me to stay focused and intentional with the little details. Those are the things that separate you at the next level.”