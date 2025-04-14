Giants Linked to 6-Foot-4 WR With the Look of ‘Adonis’: Report

The New York Giants were connected to three more prospects ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft on Sunday, April 13.

“More Giants pre-draft visitors, per source: TCU WR Savion Williams, Oklahoma State LB Collin Oliver and Oklahoma State CB Korie Black,” The Athletic’s NYG beat reporter Dan Duggan relayed on X.

Out of the trio, the headliner is Williams, a projected third- or fourth-round pick according to The Athletic’s lead draft analyst Dane Brugler.

“A big, physically imposing athlete, Williams has some freaky traits that will tease playmaking flashes,” the draft expert scouted. Noting that the 6-foot-4 pass-catcher “looks like Adonis with his large, cut-up frame and long arms.”

Brugler ranked the TCU product as the 14th best WR in the 2025 class.

“[Williams] can play above the rim and has a knack for pulling in contested catches, but he needs to show better confidence in his hands and improve the details of his routes,” he continued within his scouting report. “Overall, TCU leaned into Williams’ unique athletic profile in 2024, and the manufactured touches showcasing his ability to create with the ball.”

With that in mind, Brugler pointed out that Williams displays “inconsistencies as a traditional receiver.” Projecting as more of a “joker” weapon.

If you’re wondering what that is, it’s a modern NFL term that refers to an offensive weapon that can play multiple positions. Said player is typically a matchup problem for opposing defenses, and can play wide receiver, tight end or running back.

Given Williams’ physicality, explosiveness and power, the “Freak’s List” alum certainly profiles as this type of playmaker.

He accumulated 1,655 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns over 52 collegiate appearances. But as a negative, Williams was charged with 16 drops.

Giants NFL Draft Visit Korie Black Is Projected to Be a Fifth-Round Cornerback

Utilizing Brugler’s draft guide, “The Beast,” once again, Black is a projected fifth-round cornerback. Brugler ranked him 18th for the position group.

“A good-sized athlete, Black is a rangy cover man who can work underneath routes in zone or squeeze receivers outside in man-to-man,” he wrote, describing Black.

“Nuanced route runners cross him up,” Brugler added, “and he lacks the elite recovery agility to easily get back on track. Overall, Black needs to improve his eye discipline to better stay in phase, but NFL teams will like his physical attitude and length to match up in coverage or as a tackler.”

The Oklahoma State product is 6-foot-0, and was praised for his durability. Something the Giants haven’t had much luck with in recent years.

Black started 38 games in college and appeared in 62. He was credited with 25 pass defenses and 4 interceptions, as well as 2 forced fumbles and 2.5 tackles for a loss.

Linebacker Collin Oliver Scouted as ‘Nickel Rusher’ With a History of Getting to the Quarterback

Finally, Oliver was a teammate of Black at Oklahoma State. Brugler projects him as a fifth- or sixth-round talent, similar to his fellow Cowboys alum.

“With his short-area burst and high energy, Oliver makes himself a fast, small target for blockers, and he plays with better force than expected for his size,” Brugler wrote. “Though it is easy to love his football-playing temperament, his sawed-off body can leave him tied up and overwhelmed, especially in tight quarters.”

“Overall, Oliver is an explosive, leverage-based rusher,” the analyst went on, “but he lacks the measurables for full-time edge work and is unproven dropping or playing from depth. He projects best as a nickel rusher with long-term potential as a developmental off-ball linebacker.”

Oliver is 6-foot-2, 240 pounds. He had a lot of success as a pass rusher in college with 23.5 sacks and 5 forced fumbles.

Oliver also tallied 40.5 tackles for a loss and 134 tackles total. He appeared in 43 games, starting 22 of them.