Giants Named the NFL’s ‘Most Improved’ Team in Critical Area

The New York Giants are surely in a rebuilding phase for 2025, and hopes are high that with experienced quarterback Russell Wilson in the fold for at least the next year, the guys will deliver. The upcoming season will be heavily dependent on Wilson and how head coach Brian Daboll heads up this new team. Considering the Giants were 3-14 last season, there is certainly room for improvement, and fans are hoping for a big turnaround.

The good news is that the Giants are garnering attention in a positive way for their defense. During the offseason, the team has really tried to beef up their defense, and NFL analysts and experts think it could work.

Giants Have a Surprisingly Strong Defense, Analyst Says

In a May 6 feature for Bleacher Report, NFL analyst and expert Gary Davenport names the strongest, and weakest, defenses in the NFL. Thankfully, the New York Giants are in a pretty good spot on this tally.

In the piece, Davenport states that “Defense still wins championships.” Of course, a great offense helps, too, but yes, defense is important. He adds, “Just ask Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is still having nightmares about the pounding he took from the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.” Still, Davenport adds that, “We live in an age when the NFL is more heavily tilted toward the offense than ever before. Each year, the rules change in an effort to boost offensive production that much more.”

As for the New York Giants, he has them as the No. 11 best defense in the NFL. Not too shabby. “There’s a pathway to the Giants being the NFL’s most improved defense in 2025,” he states in the feature.

He adds that, “Based on last year’s numbers, seeing the Giants listed this high might seem odd—they ranked outside the top 20 in total defense, run defense and scoring defense. But the times could be changing for Big Blue.” It’s great to see someone recognizing that the Big Blue is changing for the better.

He also praises their “addition of third overall pick Abdul Carter,” which adds to “a cadre of edge-rushers that already included Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux could give the Giants a fearsome trio of pass-rushers. With defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence coming off nine sacks in just 12 games, the G-Men could be a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks.”

The NFL’s Best Defense

In the same feature, the Denver Broncos were named the No. 1 best defense in the NFL.

“The Broncos are absolutely loaded defensively,” Davenport stated in the feature. “Zach Allen has quietly become one of the NFL’’ better interior pass-rushers. Edge-rushers Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper combined for 24 of Denver’s league-leading 63 sacks last year.” He also stated, “If the Broncos defense plays up to its potential, the Orange Crush will be back.”

No. 2 are the reigning Super Bowl champions in the Philadelphia Eagles. “With all due respect to Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts, he didn’t win that game—the Eagles defense did,” Davenport stated. “That defense is going to look a lot different in 2025, but it’s still a frightening group.”